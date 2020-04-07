Rep. Tom Jeneary — COVID-19 Update from the Governor

COVID-19 Update

The Governor spoke with Dr. Fauci, who said that he is supportive of what Iowa is doing without issuing a “shelter-in-place” order. The Governor posted a summary of the call on her Facebook page. I would encourage you all to share that information on your own social media pages by clicking the SHARE button on her post. You can find her post here: https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/posts/2615286108795553

I appreciate Governor Reynolds’ efforts to keep our communities and families safe and healthy. Remember, STAY HOME to slow the spread!

Facts

* Monday, April 6 — 78 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19

* Total positive cases to date: 946 positive cases

* Total negative tests to date: 10,653 negative tests

* Total number of counties: 75 with positive cases

Iowa COVID-19 Case Hospitalization Data:

* Currently Hospitalized: 99

* Recovered: 284

* Never Hospitalized: 596

* Deceased: 25

* Daily Vehicle Count: 50% decline in traffic volume (4/5/2020 compared to 4/5/2019)

New Business Closures: Below you will find a list of businesses that must close their physical facility to the public through April 30th

* Malls (All enclosed malls shall be closed, including interior common areas and any retail establishments that only accessible to the public from the interior common areas. A retail establishment that may be directly accessed from outside the mall is not required to close. If there is outside entry – scheels may stay open.)

* Social / fraternal clubs, including but not limited to The American Legion / VFW posts

* Golf Course Clubhouse (shall be closed, except that food and beverages may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises and a golf course clubhouse may also be open to the minimal extent necessary to facilitate use of the golf course provided appropriate social distancing practices are implemented)

* Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades / amusement parks

* Libraries, Museums, zoos / aquariums

* Race tracks

* Roller or ice skating rinks / skate parks

* Outdoor / indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers

* Campgrounds ( all public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by long-term or permanent tent who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents)

* Door-to-Door sales

* Tobacco, cigarette, cigar /vaping stores

* Toy, game, music, instrument, move, and adult entertainment establishments.

Today’s Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Do we know the current number of hospitalizations in the state vs. capacity (ALL patients, not just covid-19 POSITIVE)?

Answer: Yes, we monitor hospital capacity and available beds. This helps inform our regional efforts to ensure that if patient transfers would be needed, we have the information we need to assist in that work. Currently we have about 9,400 staffed beds with a capacity at Iowa hospitals of about 12,000 beds if staffing is available. We will continue to monitor this number daily and hospitals are required to report this information to IDPH.

Question: Who can stay at campgrounds?

Answer: All public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents.

Resources

Iowa Workforce Development outlines CARES Act benefits and implementation<https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/iowa-workforce-development-outlines-cares-act-benefits-and-implementation>

Business Closures

Here are a list of businesses that must close their physical facility to the public through April 30th. This does not prohibit them from offering curbside pickup/delivery/or other online means of selling goods.

* Restaurants and Bars

* Fitness Centers

* Swimming pools

* Salons

* Medical Spas

* Barbershops

* Tattoo Establishments

* Tanning Facilities

* Massage Therapy establishments

* Theaters

* Casinos and Gaming Facilities

* Senior citizen Centers and Adult Daycare Facilities

* Mass Gatherings: social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, etc. (more than 10 people prohibited)

* Bookstores

* Clothing stores

* Shoe stores

* Jewelry stores

* Luggage stores

* Cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores

* Florists

* Furniture and home furnishing stores

* Malls (All enclosed malls shall be closed, including interior common areas and any retail establishments that only accessible to the public from the interior common areas. A retail establishment that may be directly accessed from outside the mall is not required to close. If there is outside entry – Scheels may stay open.)

* Social / fraternal clubs, including but not limited to The American Legion / VFW posts

* Golf Course Clubhouse (shall be closed, except that food and beverages may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises and a golf course clubhouse may also be open to the minimal extent necessary to facilitate use of the golf course provided appropriate social distancing practices are implemented)

* Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades / amusement parks

* Libraries, Museums, zoos / aquariums

* Race tracks

* Roller or ice skating rinks / skate parks

* Outdoor / indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers

* Campgrounds ( all public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by long-term or permanent tent who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents)

* Door-to-Door sales

* Tobacco, cigarette, cigar /vaping stores…

* Toy, game, music, instrument, move, and adult entertainment establishments.

*This closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected]

Representative Tom Jeneary