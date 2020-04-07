Woodbury Central Agenda — April 13, 2020 (Electronic Meeting)

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Electronic Meeting Via Zoom — Moville, Iowa

https://techdata.zoom.us/j/9664687630

April 13, 2020 — 7:30 p.m.

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Budget Hearing

a. Open hearing

b. Briefing/Discussion

c. Close Hearing

d. Adopt Budget for 2019-2020

3. Policies and Procedures:

a. Open Enrolled in:

b. Open Enrolled out:

c. Amend/Adopt Board Policy

4. Buildings and Grounds:

5. Personnel:

a. Approve Lane Change

b. Offer Contracts

c. Negotiations: First offer from the Woodbury Central Community School Board

6. Board Items

a. Contracted Service with Timberline for Medicaid Reimbursement

b. Decision on Employee Furloughs or Continuation of Pay

c. Update on essential personnel

d. Resolution to change school calendar

e. Resolution to waive time missed

f. Purchase of car

g. AEA Purchasing Agreement

h. Set Fees for 2020-2021

i. Set Lunch Prices

ii. Set textbook fees

iii. Set Activity Ticket fees: ($100, free, free)

iv. Set Day Program fees

i. Visitor/Community Comments

j. For the good of the cause

7. Adjourn

Zoom Meeting information: Link, Phone, and ID are posted on the school website for easy access https://techdata.zoom.us/j/9664687630

OR Dial: 1 312 626 6799

Meeting ID: 966 468 7630

