Carla Myers

Carla Rae Myers, 63, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Monday March 16, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa with her family by her side.

Due to present healthcare precautions, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point, South Dakota. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at PO Box 491, Kingsley, Iowa 51028.

Carla was born on January 3, 1957 in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Darlene (Rinnels) Benning. She graduated from Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1975.

While in high school she was a varsity cheerleader, ran track, and was crowned Prom Queen. She also volunteered in the Primary Hall at ISD as a children’s dorm counselor. Carla married her high school sweetheart, Dan Myers, on November 7, 1975. Dan and Carla built their life in Sioux City, where they raised three children whom Carla counted as her biggest blessing.

Throughout her life, she worked at Swift Chicken until the business closed. She then worked at IBP and eventually began an in-home childcare business, which she continued until her passing.

Everyone who met Carla knew her for her huge smile, contagious laugh, and silly attitude. Carla maintained a positive outlook on life, and she was known for cheering others up. Her love of spending time with family and friends allowed many people to be touched by her joy.

Carla believed in the value of relationships. She rarely missed one of her grandkids’ events and she loved watching them do what they love: basketball, baseball, softball, dance, soccer, and volleyball.

Carla also loved to go camping with her husband and the deaf community. It is within these communities that her bright spirit will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband of 44½ years, Dan Myers; three children, Kevin (Amber) Myers of South Sioux City, NE; Jenny (special friend Brant Jeffrey) Myers of Kingsley, IA; and Susie (Tyler) Tasker of Sioux City, IA; seven grandchildren, Paige & Braeli Myers; Matthew, Malakie & Mayah Christophersen; and Easton & Logan Tasker; three siblings, Dianne (Mike) Barnett of Clarksville, IA; Mary (Dale) Wedeking of Plainfield, IA; and Mike (Mary) Benning of Cedar Rapids, IA; her mother, Darlene Benning of Waverly, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Benning; her mother-in-law, Dora Jane Myers; and her father-in-law, John Myers