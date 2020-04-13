Cynthia Lofton

Cynthia A. Lofton, 53, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence in Lawton, Iowa.

The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. A service will be held at a later date.

Cynthia Adele Howard, the daughter of Bill and Judith (Williamson) Howard was born August 10, 1966, in Rogers, Arkansas. She graduated from high school in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1984 and went on to business school, where she earned an Accounting Degree.

In 1994, Cynthia was united in marriage with Mark Lofton in Sioux City, Iowa. She worked at Jerry’s Pizza and then Perkin’s before becoming the Treasurer for ML Perfection Insulation.

Cynthia greatly enjoyed music, and she loved to travel around the country attending concerts.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Mark of Lawton; two sons, Brock and Blake, both of Lawton; her mother, Judith Howard; three brothers, Troy Purma of DeSoto, TX; Gary, and Larry; and many others relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; a daughter, Brittany; and a son, Austin.