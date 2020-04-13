Effie Riordan

Effie J. Riordan, 93, of Pierson, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside service will be in Good Hope Cemetery in rural Pierson. Arrangements are under the direction of Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Effie Jane (Kirchner) Riordan was born on February 14, 1927 in Correctionville, the daughter of George S. and Avlena (Roggatz) Kirchner. She grew up in Correctionville, graduating in 1945 from Correctionville High School.

After graduating from high school, Effie worked in the Manhatten Cafe and Corn Belt State Bank both located in Correctionville. She was united in marriage to Albert “Dale” Riordan on September 29, 1946 in Correctionville.

Following their marriage, Effie and Dale made their home in Pierson, where they raised their two sons, Gary Wayne and Roger Dale Riordan.

Effie worked for Nitro Gas Company in Pierson for many years before working at Pierson School Cafeteria as a baker. Effie and Dale owned and operated the Riordan Garage for many years until they retired because of Dale’s health. Dale passed away in May 2003.

Following Dale’s death, Effie continued to live at her home in Pierson until moving to Correctionville Assisted Living and later Correctionville Specialty Care.

Effie was baptized in 1940 and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She also was a den mother for the Boy Scouts.

Effie is survived by one son, Roger Riordan of Sioux City; three grandsons: Bill Riordan of Sioux City; Bobby Riordan of Denver, Colorado; and Garret Riordan of Waverly, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Brooke (Brandon) Sitzmann and Matthew Riordan; special family members Roy, Cindy and Brody Auen; one brother-in-law, Bruce (Pearl) Riordan; two sisters-in-law, Letha Johnson and Beverly Riordan; and many cousins and friends.

Effie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; her son Gary; four brothers: Walter, Harry, Homer and Wilbur Kirchner; her granddaughter, Shanda Riordan; her stepfather, Milton Cochran; her half-brother, Dean Cochran; two stepbrothers, Lyle and Ronald Cochran; and her three brothers-in-law, John Johnson, Bill Seehusen and Donald Riordan.

Memorials may be directed to Correctionville Specialty Care or Care Initiatives Hospice.