Frances Hartz

Frances M. Hartz, 84, of Sioux City, formerly of Hinton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a local care facility.

Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, private family services will be held. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Frances’ service will be streamed online for those wishing to show their support remotely. To sign the online guestbook and find further details on streaming the service, please visit www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Frances M. Chesley was born on October 18, 1935 in Sloan, Iowa to Dewey and Laura Chesley. She graduated from Sloan High School.

On June 17, 1956, she married Lyle Hartz in Sloan. To this union four children were born. Their home was north of Lawton, Iowa, on the farm until Lyle retired. The family then moved to Hinton.

Frances was a homemaker until the kids were raised, after which she worked at Mid-Step Services. After 20 years, she retired in October 2005.

For many years, Fran taught Sunday and Bible School, as well as played piano for the church choir. She thoroughly enjoyed playing piano, reading, Bible Study, and going to coffee (apple juice) at Sharon’s Café in Hinton.

Fran is survived by her husband, Lyle Hartz of Sioux City; her four children: sons Ron Hartz (Deb) of Dakota Dunes, S.D. and Ed Hartz (Mindy) Hinton and daughters Cindy Spray (Jon) of Wylie, Texas and Kathy Bledsoe of Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elaine Rowe; a brother, Russell Chesley; a nephew, Dennis Hartz; brothers-in-law Ken Hartz, Jack Rowe and Charles Heath; and her daughter-in-law, Laurie Hartz.

Fran’s family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Nursing Home and Hospice of Siouxland for taking great care of her.