Mary L. Grefe Cooper, age 87, of Lampasas, Texas, formerly of Washta, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Spring Oaks Nursing and Rehab of Lampasas, Texas.

A funeral service will be held on September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with Merlyne Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.