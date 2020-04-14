Kingsley City Council Minutes — April 6, 2020

| | 0

Kingsley City Council
April 6, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingsley Community Center. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson. Mathers was absent.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by  Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the March 2, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. All voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: John Hackett mentioned to the Council that the NW Outdoor ads are suspended until July.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that Well 3 has been repaired, is back online and passed bacteria tests; Well #1 has a questionable flow amount at present; Myles lane storm drain needs repair. Ground is eroding quickly, pictures of it were given to all Council. Mayor Bohle recommends taking the intake out of the street and repair the storm sewer tube one hundred (100) feet north to Tim Dirksen’s. Costs can be split with the city if he wants to fill the ditch in (Dirksen). Also use surface intake (city cost). Storm drain on Park St. and Third needs fixing also and by St. Michael’s Church. Park is closed until further notice for children not to play on the equipment. School will still be there for lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They have been serving 250 meals a day. Interviews will be conducted for part time summer maintenance help at $11.00/hr on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. City maintenance will clean out the pool but is not going to fill it at this time. Steps into pool still need to be fixed.  Guards will fill out applications but will not be guaranteed a job because of the coronavirus situation.

Police report: Maps were distributed to the Council concerning citations and calls. Police will be watching for groups larger than ten congregating. The department has three radios, but Alpha Wireless says two are out of date. Muller has a radio for the car. Tasers are also outdated. Laptop computer has been installed in the car. Work schedule will be altered while Officer Fay attends the academy. Police budget is going to have to be amended. Especially salaries since we are paying Dan’s vacation on top of two officers.

List of Bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.
Acco, Pool chemicals    1,147.25
Amazon, Police computer supplies    170.52
Amazon.com, Lib books & supplies    676.34
All Recipes, Lib subscription    8.00
A-Ox Welding, Amb oxygen    274.44
Baker & Taylor, Lib books    1,195.63
BCK, Rent assistance (TIF)    4,500.00
Beelner Service, Chemical treatment/Well #3    9,480.00
Birds & Blooms, Lib subscription    12.98
Bohle Const., Grind/trail trees/dirt/haul dumpster/snow    2,302.50
Bound Tree, Amb supplies    296.91
Capper’s Farmer, Lib subscription    22.95
Casey’s, Amb gas    146.19
Certified Amb Group, Amb billing    105.40
Clark’s Hardware supplies    411.56
Consumer Reports, Lib subscription    31.80
Cooking Light, Lib subscription    20.00
Country, Lib subscription    12.49
Deb Jantz, ins reimb    164.70
Demco, Lib supplies    296.20
Don Groves Repair, Pocket Jet 7 Printer/computer equip    996.80
Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning    225.00
First Co-op, gas    878.75
First Net, police phone    486.66
Frank Dunn, cold patch    799.00
Frontier, phone bills    216.28
F.S. Repair, flag holder    15.00
GIS Benefits, life/disab ins    23.04
Groupon, two shelters for park    4,772.18
Guideposts, Lib subscription    15.97
Hawkins, water chemicals    250.87
Health, Lib subscription    10.00
H.G. Klug Sons, six lagoon air filters    455.69
Iowa Dept of Public Health, pool registration    70.00
IAMU, CCR workshop    50.00
Ipers, Ipers    3,790.03
IRS, Fed/Fica    5,579.44
Jack’s Uniforms, vest (G Fay)/50 shoulder patches    2,286.10
JJSS, LLC, jet lagoon    720.00
Julie Culler, Reimb DNR payment    15.00
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    192.66
Kingsley Vol Amb, March runs    1,020.00
Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    760.00
KPTH, advertising    1,350.00
Lammers, parts    184.54
Le Mars Daily Sentinel, police ads    44.34
Lewis Drug, Amb supplies    12.68
Loffler, copier contract    668.37
Lumber Pros, treated post    19.74
Mangold, water & sewer testing    1,592.50
Matheson, Amb oxygen    424.42
Microsoft, Police laptop    1,068.93
MidAmerican, utilities    2,964.79
Ply Co Solid Waste, March tonnage    4,339.40
NewEgg, City Hall chrome book    181.89
Presto-X, pest control    106.00
Quill, supplies    76.26
Reader’s Digest, Lib subscription    29.96
Real Simple, Lib subscription    18.00
Reveal, Lib subscription    20.00
Rick Bohle, March expenses/mileage    175.90
Rolling Oil, gas & service    661.65
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent/1st Qtr garbage    18,923.50
Secretary of State, Notary (Muller)    30.00
Sioux City Journal, police ads    670.00
Siouxland Lock & Key, rekey lock/police    157.50
Sioux Sales, police equipment    492.38
State of Iowa, 1st Qtr SWH    3,008.00
Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone    50.00
The Record, publications    599.86
Thompson Innovation, Tech & software    425.00
Truck Equipment, gutter brooms    470.00
UPS, shipping chgs    57.80
Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb    167.40
Wiatel, phone/internet    639.05
TOTAL    84,684.19

Paid from Library Special Fund:
Cengage, Lib books    213.41
Medical Screening, Blood pressure computer lease    1,068.00
TOTAL    1,281.41

Paid from Fire Special Fund:
Rolling Oil, truck tires    794.48
Jacob Hagan, reimb fire pump    432.00
Red’s Printing, Fundraiser letters/envelopes    399.19
WIT, NW Regional Fire    160.00
The Record, advertising    168.00
TOTAL    1,953.67

March Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Report: There were four calls out and three investigative calls, They will be starting monthly test of sirens. The air compressor is in Tennessee for overhaul $5000; new one is $20,000 plus.

The third reading of
Ordinance #250 (Fire Chief raise to $500.00/yr. & Assistant Fire Chief to $300.00/yr.)
was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

The first reading of Ordinance #236 (Adding a flag to the requirements for ATV’s to operate on city streets) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, nay; Beelner, nay; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion failed.

Mayor Bohle appointed Todd Beelner as the Northwest Regional Housing Authority representative.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to approve Chet’s Beer Permit. All voted aye, motion carried.

KMEG Ads for 2nd qtr 2020: Council approved covering the sixth spot on the commercials for the second quarter at $16.00 per month. KMEG is still trying to get a business to double ad.  Probably only be this one quarter.

On motion by Bohle, there will not be a Board of Adjustment meeting to discuss Elliott Bottjen’s storage shed building permit application until the coronavirus rules are lifted, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried. Zoning change will not be considered at this time because of pandemic.

Building Permit: Elliott Bottjen has a pending building permit for a storage shed. Building is taller than zoning rules allow. Motion by Bohle, that no public hearing until coronavirus rules are lifted, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.
Councilmen Concerns

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye. Motion carried.

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 16, 2020

