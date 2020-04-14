Kingsley City Council Minutes — April 6, 2020

Kingsley City Council

April 6, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingsley Community Center. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson. Mathers was absent.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the March 2, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. All voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: John Hackett mentioned to the Council that the NW Outdoor ads are suspended until July.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that Well 3 has been repaired, is back online and passed bacteria tests; Well #1 has a questionable flow amount at present; Myles lane storm drain needs repair. Ground is eroding quickly, pictures of it were given to all Council. Mayor Bohle recommends taking the intake out of the street and repair the storm sewer tube one hundred (100) feet north to Tim Dirksen’s. Costs can be split with the city if he wants to fill the ditch in (Dirksen). Also use surface intake (city cost). Storm drain on Park St. and Third needs fixing also and by St. Michael’s Church. Park is closed until further notice for children not to play on the equipment. School will still be there for lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They have been serving 250 meals a day. Interviews will be conducted for part time summer maintenance help at $11.00/hr on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. City maintenance will clean out the pool but is not going to fill it at this time. Steps into pool still need to be fixed. Guards will fill out applications but will not be guaranteed a job because of the coronavirus situation.

Police report: Maps were distributed to the Council concerning citations and calls. Police will be watching for groups larger than ten congregating. The department has three radios, but Alpha Wireless says two are out of date. Muller has a radio for the car. Tasers are also outdated. Laptop computer has been installed in the car. Work schedule will be altered while Officer Fay attends the academy. Police budget is going to have to be amended. Especially salaries since we are paying Dan’s vacation on top of two officers.

List of Bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Acco, Pool chemicals 1,147.25

Amazon, Police computer supplies 170.52

Amazon.com, Lib books & supplies 676.34

All Recipes, Lib subscription 8.00

A-Ox Welding, Amb oxygen 274.44

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 1,195.63

BCK, Rent assistance (TIF) 4,500.00

Beelner Service, Chemical treatment/Well #3 9,480.00

Birds & Blooms, Lib subscription 12.98

Bohle Const., Grind/trail trees/dirt/haul dumpster/snow 2,302.50

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 296.91

Capper’s Farmer, Lib subscription 22.95

Casey’s, Amb gas 146.19

Certified Amb Group, Amb billing 105.40

Clark’s Hardware supplies 411.56

Consumer Reports, Lib subscription 31.80

Cooking Light, Lib subscription 20.00

Country, Lib subscription 12.49

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Demco, Lib supplies 296.20

Don Groves Repair, Pocket Jet 7 Printer/computer equip 996.80

Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning 225.00

First Co-op, gas 878.75

First Net, police phone 486.66

Frank Dunn, cold patch 799.00

Frontier, phone bills 216.28

F.S. Repair, flag holder 15.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins 23.04

Groupon, two shelters for park 4,772.18

Guideposts, Lib subscription 15.97

Hawkins, water chemicals 250.87

Health, Lib subscription 10.00

H.G. Klug Sons, six lagoon air filters 455.69

Iowa Dept of Public Health, pool registration 70.00

IAMU, CCR workshop 50.00

Ipers, Ipers 3,790.03

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,579.44

Jack’s Uniforms, vest (G Fay)/50 shoulder patches 2,286.10

JJSS, LLC, jet lagoon 720.00

Julie Culler, Reimb DNR payment 15.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 192.66

Kingsley Vol Amb, March runs 1,020.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 760.00

KPTH, advertising 1,350.00

Lammers, parts 184.54

Le Mars Daily Sentinel, police ads 44.34

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 12.68

Loffler, copier contract 668.37

Lumber Pros, treated post 19.74

Mangold, water & sewer testing 1,592.50

Matheson, Amb oxygen 424.42

Microsoft, Police laptop 1,068.93

MidAmerican, utilities 2,964.79

Ply Co Solid Waste, March tonnage 4,339.40

NewEgg, City Hall chrome book 181.89

Presto-X, pest control 106.00

Quill, supplies 76.26

Reader’s Digest, Lib subscription 29.96

Real Simple, Lib subscription 18.00

Reveal, Lib subscription 20.00

Rick Bohle, March expenses/mileage 175.90

Rolling Oil, gas & service 661.65

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent/1st Qtr garbage 18,923.50

Secretary of State, Notary (Muller) 30.00

Sioux City Journal, police ads 670.00

Siouxland Lock & Key, rekey lock/police 157.50

Sioux Sales, police equipment 492.38

State of Iowa, 1st Qtr SWH 3,008.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

The Record, publications 599.86

Thompson Innovation, Tech & software 425.00

Truck Equipment, gutter brooms 470.00

UPS, shipping chgs 57.80

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 167.40

Wiatel, phone/internet 639.05

TOTAL 84,684.19

Paid from Library Special Fund:

Cengage, Lib books 213.41

Medical Screening, Blood pressure computer lease 1,068.00

TOTAL 1,281.41

Paid from Fire Special Fund:

Rolling Oil, truck tires 794.48

Jacob Hagan, reimb fire pump 432.00

Red’s Printing, Fundraiser letters/envelopes 399.19

WIT, NW Regional Fire 160.00

The Record, advertising 168.00

TOTAL 1,953.67

March Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Report: There were four calls out and three investigative calls, They will be starting monthly test of sirens. The air compressor is in Tennessee for overhaul $5000; new one is $20,000 plus.

The third reading of

Ordinance #250 (Fire Chief raise to $500.00/yr. & Assistant Fire Chief to $300.00/yr.)

was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

The first reading of Ordinance #236 (Adding a flag to the requirements for ATV’s to operate on city streets) was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, nay; Beelner, nay; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion failed.

Mayor Bohle appointed Todd Beelner as the Northwest Regional Housing Authority representative.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to approve Chet’s Beer Permit. All voted aye, motion carried.

KMEG Ads for 2nd qtr 2020: Council approved covering the sixth spot on the commercials for the second quarter at $16.00 per month. KMEG is still trying to get a business to double ad. Probably only be this one quarter.

On motion by Bohle, there will not be a Board of Adjustment meeting to discuss Elliott Bottjen’s storage shed building permit application until the coronavirus rules are lifted, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried. Zoning change will not be considered at this time because of pandemic.

Building Permit: Elliott Bottjen has a pending building permit for a storage shed. Building is taller than zoning rules allow. Motion by Bohle, that no public hearing until coronavirus rules are lifted, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

Councilmen Concerns

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye. Motion carried.

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Rick Bohle, Mayor

