Pierson City Council Minutes — April 8, 2020

Pierson City Council

April 8, 2020

The Pierson City Council met on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the governor’s disaster proclamation the council met via conference call with the public invited to call in and listen. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7:05. Councilman McQueen and Saxen joined the meeting via conference call and due to technical difficulties councilman Sistrunk and Krier joined in person at city hall with social distancing practiced. Councilman Bubke was unable to get connected. Others in attendance: City attorney Chad Thompson and Clayton Powell in person and Chad Kehrt engineer with V&K via conference call.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda included bills from March/April March financials the sheriff report and a demo permit for New Coop. The motion was seconded by Krier; all voted aye motion carried. The sheriff report included 3 calls for service and over 48 hours of patrol.

Pilot Rock benches $1,526.00

Postmaster CDBG postage $4.75

Amazon chairs/supplies $377.49

Wix web hosting $60.00

Menards supplies $71.07

AmeriGroup Ins. Overpayment $503.56

PCC billing service $329.08

Bomgaars trash bags, supplies $40.96

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

Thomas Barton deposit returned $100.00

Frontier phone/internet $206.80

MidAmerican electric $1,424.13

GEMT GEMT $1,606.81

Staples shelf/supplies $334.46

LG Everist gravel $722.81

Postmaster certified letters $58.60

United States Treasury withholding $1,062.82

IPERS pension $834.71

Iowa Department of Revenue withholding $652.00

Iowa Department of Revenue sales tax $57.00

Iowa Department of Revenue WET $860.00

Builders Sharpening mower $3,090.40

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $10,193.53

City of Pierson utility $132.66

Badger Meter reading fee $170.88

Western Iowa Tech ff class $445.00

Verizon cell $56.88

United Health Care overpayment $154.08

The Record publishing $128.32

New Coop fuel $264.72

Clark’s Hardware supplies $94.01

Mangold testing $171.00

Woodbury REC electric $31.38

Receipts by Fund: General $13984.33, Road Use $1478.47, Special Revenue $1616.87, Proprietary $10672.35, Expenses by Fund: General $14331.16, Road Use $3042.11, Special Rev. $2431.59, Proprietary $4213.72

The clerk informed the council of a few citizens that had requested to be on the agenda. The clerk had discussed with them being on the May agenda due to the conference call forum and they agreed to wait.

Chad Kehrt updated the council on the 4th Street project. The current timeline includes going out for bids on April 30th and opening bids on May 21st with the project starting as soon as possible after contract is awarded by council. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier to approve

RESOLUTION 2020-05

RESOLUTION ORDERING CONSTRUCTION OF 2020 SANITARY SEWER & STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS,

FIXING A DATE FOR HEARING THEREON AND FOR TAKING OF BIDS.

All voted aye. Motion carried. The public hearing will be May 13th at 7PM

Motion by Saxen to waive the late fees on utility bills for the month of April and to reevaluate at the May meeting, seconded by McQueen all voted aye; motion carried. The action was taken due to the loss of employment by many individuals from the state shutting down businesses in response to Covid-19.

Council briefly discussed project ideas for 2021 including sewer lining and streets. This will be discussed at a future meeting in more detail.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Krier all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 16, 2020