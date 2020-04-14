Probate — Margaret Sypersma
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET E. SYPERSMA, Deceased
Probate No. ESPR055809
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Margaret E. Sypersma, Deceased, who died on or about February 26, 2020.
You are hereby notified that on April 8, 2020, the last will and testament of Margaret E. Sypersma, deceased, bearing the date of November 12, 2013, *First Codicil to the Last Will and Testament dated October 11, 2016 was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kurt D. Sypersma was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated April 8, 2020.
Executor of the Estate
Kurt D. Sypersma
1610 Glen Ellen Road
Sioux City, IA 51106
Glenn A. Metcalf, ICIS#: AT0005287
Attorney for the Executor
Metcalf & Beardshear
P.O. Box 454
Moville, Iowa 51039
Date of second publication:
April 23, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 16, 2020
and Thursday, April 23, 2020