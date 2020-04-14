Probate — Margaret Sypersma

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET E. SYPERSMA, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR055809

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Margaret E. Sypersma, Deceased, who died on or about February 26, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on April 8, 2020, the last will and testament of Margaret E. Sypersma, deceased, bearing the date of November 12, 2013, *First Codicil to the Last Will and Testament dated October 11, 2016 was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kurt D. Sypersma was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 8, 2020.

Executor of the Estate

Kurt D. Sypersma

1610 Glen Ellen Road

Sioux City, IA 51106

Glenn A. Metcalf, ICIS#: AT0005287

Attorney for the Executor

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

April 23, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 16, 2020

and Thursday, April 23, 2020