Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 10, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 10, 2020

ELEVENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for March 10, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Canvass for the countywide Special Elections held of March 3, 2020 was held.

It was reported by Patrick Gill, County Auditor:

There were 108 after election ballots, 83 of which were accepted and added to the tally. There was 1 provisional ballot and it was rejected due to no ID being presented.

For the Public Measure LEC Revenue Bonds

For the question, there were: Four Thousand five hundred fifty-four (4,554) votes.

Against the question, there were: Three thousand three hundred eighty-nine (3,389) votes.

TOTAL: Seven thousand nine hundred forty-three (7,943) votes.

We therefore declare the public measure to be adopted.

For the Public Measure

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Revenue purpose statement for Advanced Vision for Education Funds

For the question, there were: Four hundred sixty-six (466) votes.

Against the question, there were: Two hundred ninety-six (296) votes.

TOTAL: Seven hundred sixty-two (762) votes.

We therefore declare the public measure to be adopted.

For the Public Measure

Woodbury Central Physical plant and equipment property tax and income surtax

For the question, there were: Two hundred forty-two (242) votes.

Against the question, there were: One hundred ninety-one (191) votes.

TOTAL: Four hundred thirty-three (433) votes.

We therefore declare the public measure to be adopted.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive for signatures the canvass of the county-wide special election held on March 3, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 3, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $666,812.46. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Glenda Olson for her years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #12,971

A RESOLUTION THANKING & COMMENDING GLENDA OLSON

FOR HER SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Glenda Olson has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Assessor’s Department for 17 years from September 22, 2003 to April 1, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Glenda Olson as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Glenda Olson for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Glenda Olson.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 10th day of March 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Izzlee Mothershead, Lead Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 03-11-20, $19.93/hour, 4%=$.77/hour. Promotion from Custodian to Lead Custodian.; the promotion of Kelly Hansen, Director, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 03-11-20, $58,000/year, 10%=$5,306.56/yr. Promotion from Service Officer to Director.; and the reclassification of Lisa Stewart, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-27-20, $18.50/hour, 5%=$.88/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Glenda Olson to remain on the County Dental Insurance plan. Copy filed. Carried 4-0

The Board discussed budget reductions to reach the 2% spending threshold set by the state. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for Proposed Property Tax Levy for FY 2021. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to reduce the proposed Requested Tax Dollars-General Basic by $281,907.00, the Requested Tax Dollars-General Supplemental by $200,000.00 and the Requested Tax Dollars-Rural Basic by $21,000.00 for a total reduction of $502,907.00 in tax asking. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the proposed property tax levy as amended. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to accept Rule 23-3 as adopted by Siouxland District Board of Health establishing Minimum Tanning Requirements for Tanning Facilities in Woodbury County. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, March 3rd public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 17, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 16, 2020