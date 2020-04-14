Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 3, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 3, 2020

TENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for March 3, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 18, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $720,780.78. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Donald Groves for his years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #12,969

A RESOLUTION THANKING & COMMENDING DONALD GROVES

FOR HIS SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Donald Groves has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department for 24 years from May 20, 1996 to March 23, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Donald Groves as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Donald Groves for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Donald Groves.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of March 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lake Forrest Mobile Home Park, Vin #4752601031.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,970

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest Mobile Home Park is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 4752601031 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 4752601031 1975 Atlas Manufacturing

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes have taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Lake Forest Mobile Home Park.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of March, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Laura King, Election Clerk II, County Auditor Dept., effective 02-15-20. Deceased; the separation of Karl Johnk, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 02-28-20. Resignation.; the separation of Alan Shinkunas, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-04-20. Resignation.; the separation of Jared Vedral, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 03-06-20. Resignation.; the reclassification of Sabrina Ward, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-14-20, $20.67/hour, 4%=$.81/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; the reclassification of Amanda Quade, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-16-20, $20.67/hour, 4%=$.81/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class3 to Class2.; the separation of Donald Groves, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-23-20. Retirement.; and the separation of David Hansen, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-15-20. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.86/hour.; Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $24.41/hour.; (2) Equipment Operators, Secondary Roads Dept., CWA: $23.43/hour.; (3) Temporary Engineering Aides, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $13.00-$15.00/hour.; and (5) Temporary Summer Laborers, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $11.00-$13.00/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Donald Groves to remain on the County Health. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the federal aid project amendment for project BROS-SWAP-CO97(135)óFE-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the plans for project #BROS-SWAP-CO97(135)óFE-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed possible budget reductions.

The Board discussed the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center project, March 3rd public referendum, and the duties of the Intergovernmental Authority.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings. There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 10, 2020.Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 16, 2020