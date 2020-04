Lawton-Bronson School — April 2020 Bills

Lawton-Bronson Community School

April 2020 Board Bills



OPERATING FUND

ACT PRE-ACT REPORTING 812.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 231.00

AMICK, LAURIE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT FILING 625.00

BUHMAN, TONIA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

CARLSON, JASON MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 1,292.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 345.91

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 561.90

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS bus repairs 2,184.28

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VEHICLE INSPECTION..720.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS cleaning supplies 719.04

ENGLE, NICK AND STEPH REFUND NASA TRIP 200.00

HAKA LLC GAS 2,219.97

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Dish machine repair 539.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS

ISFLC CONFERENCE 3,319.00

2020-21 IASB MEMBERSHIP DUES

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 18,778.79

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ENGINEERING COMMUNITY OUTREACH Registration for Lego League 160.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY CONFERENCE 395.00

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINWELD welding supplies 256.42

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. TESTING KITS 42.00

MESZ, BRYAN DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 9,979.92

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 576.60

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 MENTORING 900.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Headlight 97.82

O’TOOL, FRANCES & JEFF REFUND NASA TRIP 200.00

OMAHA PAPER COMPANY PAPER ORDER 1,062.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECK 40.50

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC ROAD SALT 250.00

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. Blades for Mower 31.80

SAMENUS, STEPHANIE REFUND NASA TRIP 200.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 191.45

SCHOOL BUS SALES BUS REPAIR 189.64

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. New table for classroom 192.68

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED BILLING 4,799.93

SPECIALTY UNDERWRITERS TONER 168.45

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM MAINTENANCE 254.86

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,350.70

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES replace bus mirrors 379.54

US BANK All-State Hotel, meals, flag, etc. 11,348.58

LessonPix Account

Trauma Conference on April 2nd

Scrapbook Supplies

Ind Tech Machine maintenance

Treats for elementary reading

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 56.26

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,136.96

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE GATEWAY TO COLLEGE 12,384.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,169.75

WIDMAN, ASHLEY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

WIGMAN COMPANY FULL FACE GASKET 7.40

Fund Total: 82,549.27

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY JUICE VENDING 66.00

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,104.01

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 778.75

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 5,281.71

RAPIDS WHOLESALE EQUIPMENT LUNCH TRAYS 2,505.60

US BANK FOOD, SUPPLIES 192.68

Fund Total: 9,928.75

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING FFA FUNDRAISER 2,106.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS DANCE SPRING SHOW SHIRTS 1,588.50

IA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATIONS 281.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE MEMBERSHIP/ENTRY FEE 110.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 203.79

US BANK SPEECH TRAVEL MEALS, SPEECH SUPPLIES, ARCHERY AWARDS, ARCHERY SUPPLIES, DANCE ALL-IOWA LODGING, STUDENT COUNCIL, SUPPLIES, VOCAL SHEET MUSIC, FFA SUPPLIES, FOOTBALL COACH CLINIC REGISTRATION & LODGING, ATHLETICS WEIGHTLIFTING SUBSCRIPTION, TRACK SUPPLIES & SUBSCRIPTION 4,932.60

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. BASEBALL HATS 141.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK DEPOSIT 1,135.13

Fund Total: 10,498.02

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK – BRONSON & PRESCHOOL 16.24

US BANK PIZZAS FOR FAMILY NIGHT 274.50

Fund Total: 290.74

FITNESS CENTER FUND

QUALITY UPHOLSTERY REUPHOLSTER BENCHES 898.20

SHANE’S GLASS AND MORE REPLACE MIRRORS 575.00

Fund Total: 1,473.20

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES 29,751.15

FELD FIRE FIRE ALARM INSPECTION 4,599.97

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

pressure tank 10,720.00

heat pump

static pressure sensors

install blower motors

Fund Total: 45,732.85

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 23, 2020