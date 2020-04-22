Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — April 13, 2020

Anthon City Council

APRIL 13, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on April 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the governor’s disaster proclamation the council met via GoToMeeting conference call; with the public invited to call in and listen. Council members present at City Hall were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allison Umbach. Also present on the phone: Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Tony McFarland, Karen Newman and Craig Handke.

AGENDA: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Mayor Reimer presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 44 hours and 6 minutes, responded to 2 calls for service and spent 3 hours and 16 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from March 9, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, renew the Class C Liquor License with Sunday sales and Outdoor Service for The Little Siouxloon, authorize Mayor Reimer to sign the development agreement for the sale to Kurt and Katie Paulsen and approve a second amendment to the building permit of Anthony Collins. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Umbach; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Umbach, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, stated the sale to Alan Petersen is closed and recording of deeds is in progress. Also, the sale to Kurt and Katie Paulsen is in progress and waiting on the title opinion in order to proceed.

COVID-19 DISCUSSION: Council discussed the temporary closings of the Shelter House, Community Center, Library and all city playgrounds and the mayor stated plans to proceed with any future closings following the Governor’s lead. Council discussed city hall coverage to be adequate and doors to remain locked.

AMEND 2019/2020 BUDGET: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to hold a public hearing on May 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider a second amendment to the 2019/2020 budget. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment of Current City Budget as required by law.

WATER PROJECT: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Benson to adopt

Resolution #2020-04-481 entitled

“Resolution Approving Change Order No. 1 to the Anthon, Iowa

Water System Improvements Project – Section 1”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Umbach; nays – none

Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen to adopt

Resolution #2020-04-482 entitled

“Resolution Approving Change Order No. 2 to the Anthon, Iowa

Water System Improvements Project – Section 1 with Alternates 1 & 2”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Umbach; nays – none

ORDINANCE #208: As required by the SRF loan the city’s financial advisor, Owen Gerard, PFM, did a water cashflow analysis and proposed rates that will be needed to repay the loan. Their projected rates set the base water rate at $25.12 and the usage rate at $9.27/1000 gallons. Umbach introduced

Ordinance #208 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER RATES”.

Boggs moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #208. Motion was seconded by Umbach and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Umbach; nays – none. Motion by Umbach, seconded by Benson, to pass and adopt Ordinance #208. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Umbach; nays — none.

APPOINTMENTS: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to appoint Anthony McFarland as Public Works Superintendent effective March 20, 2020. Carried 5-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Handke reported the Verizon tower is awaiting the tower delivery and installation. Handke stated the Water Project Well #5 is dug, casing is in and panels are installed. A test was completed and awaiting results before placing it into service. Flushing of the fire hydrants is scheduled for May 4th to 8th, 2020. City Clerk reported City Wide Rummage sales are postposed and Clean Up day is scheduled for April 28th, 2020. Attorney Dirksen encourages local businesses to apply for the small business loans made available by the State in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

March Receipts: General-$23767.20; RUT-$2863.99; LOST-$5546.48; Debt Service-$1468.32; Water-$12459.93; Water Capital Project-$20110.07; Sewer-$7212.88; Electric-$65906.38. Total: $139335.25. Expenses: General-$38205.75; RUT-$4123.18; FEMA-$49483.90; Water-$19964.77; Water Capital Project-$8758.24; Sewer-$7788.18; Electric-$69528.67. Total: $197852.69.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:12 p.m.

____________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

APRIL 2020

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $508.03

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. TOOLS $152.32

CENTURY LINK PHONE $65.34

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $59.66

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION DUES $360.00

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $65.80

LONG LINES PHONE $389.41

MET ANALYSIS $111.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $66.25

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. SUPPLIES $79.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

WIMECA ENERGY $36,160.87

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $395.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $3,788.01

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $5.20

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,735.54

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $774.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $8,053.10

IPERS WH IPERS $2,939.55

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,743.08

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $57.50

WESCO SUPPLIES $14,253.47

AHLERS & COONEY, PC WATER PROJECT $318.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $3,519.95

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $148.64

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $166.02

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.02

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $211.75

UNITED BANK OF IOWA DEPOSIT BOOKS $30.34

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $252.10

MID AMERICA BOOKS LIBRARY METERIALS $315.55

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS SERVICE AGREEMENT $319.00

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $146.25

LOFFLER MAINTENANCE CONTRACT COPIER $164.00

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $15.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $14,976.31

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $630.00

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC. STREET LIGHTS $528.00

HAYWORTH ANN LIBRARY HELP $130.98

NELSON & ROCK CONTRACTING 5% RETAINAGE $2,430.74

PETERSEN OIL CO. DIESEL $193.05

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDING $25.02

UMBACH JENIFER MILEAGE $40.83

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS..$14,799.11

CLAIMS TOTAL $116,267.19

