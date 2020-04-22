Bronson City Council Minutes

April 14, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the council meeting was held via ZOOM.US

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll via ZOOM.US: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present via ZOOM.US

Visitors: Visitors were not present due to the COVID-19 virus.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: During the month of March, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 46 hrs. and 39 minutes and responded to 0 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 1 hour and 41 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Rob Schlotman submitted a building permit for an addition to his trailer at 116 Maple Street. After looking over the plans, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit.

WA Klinger submitted a building permit for an addition of classrooms for the Bronson Elementary School. After looking over the plans, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the plans.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present via ZOOM. Council asked CJ to take Christmas lights down off of the new City Hall. Mayor Garnand said he would help. Bridge behind shelter house is washing out. CJ will try and fix it. Another wash out is starting on East Second and Maple. CJ will look into it. Rick Mrla contacted the Mayor that the access to his land on Front Street and Cedar has washed out and he cannot get his farming equipment in the field. After much discussion, CJ will try to fix the culvert that has separated and is the cause of the erosion.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present via ZOOM. Nick reported that he got the small excavator serviced. Weeds need burned off at the lagoon. Nick and the Fire Dept will get together on that. Nick said he would be available when they start working on the addition at the school so water and sewer lines are not broken.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular March 10th meeting and the special meeting on March 17th.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

110.46

General

3224.33 4292.66

Garbage

2199.63 1520.42

Road Use Tax

1274.05 1871.89

Ambulance

1007.46 0.00

Water

6360.45 1696.42

Sewer

1729.08 1673.15

Local Option Sales Tax

2992.48 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 8022.00

MARCH TOTAL REVENUE

$18897.94

MARCH DISBURSEMENTS

$20,659.87

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR APRIL 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $54.66

Moville Record publication of minutes $313.88

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

Menards supplies $23.66

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $440.00

Jackson Pumping pump sewer $155.00

Postmaster postage stamps $330.00

Bronson Fire Dept. housing for ambulance $1950.16

Mangold Environmental testing water tests done $210.00

HAKA LLC Diesel for ambulance $95.22

TAPCO shipping costs $225.93

Richardson Trucking Road salt Big Soo to Bronson $250.00

Matheson ambulance supplies $87.56

LP Gill 4th qtr. Woodbury County Landfill $1563.31

Menards supplies $25.95

ACCO chlorine $187.40

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #2-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

2. Solar school crossing sign: table until next meeting

3. Quotes on new playground for park: Councilman West submitted some plans for new playground equipment. Council discussed buying 2 playground equipment plans. One would be for older children that cost around $17,300 and a smaller one for $6000 for the smaller children. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to purchase the 2 playground sets. Councilman West said he would try to see if he could get a discount since we were buying two sets.

4. Bin for salt: tabled till next meeting.

5. Build a bridge spanning baseball field and park: Randy Amick said he will need to meet with an engineer on the building of the bridge. Council will get with Randy and they will choose one for the project.

6. Quote to spray ballfield and park: Councilman Merchant will bring to next meeting.

7. Spring Clean-up Days: will be May 7th-11th. CHN will provide a dumpster the afternoon of May 7th and then will pick up the morning of May 11th. No appliances, metal, tires, or hazardous chemicals will be accepted.

8. Resolution 2020-#8: Policy regarding COVID 19 virus and federal and state emergency measures regarding medical leave related to the virus.

The City shall comply with all laws requiring medical leave for employees of the City. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to pass and approve the resolution.

9. Raise rental fees for shelter house and community building: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to raise the rent for anyone outside the Bronson zip code from $125 to $200. The rent will stay the same at $100 for anyone renting within the Bronson zip code.

10. Old playground equipment: There was a bid submitted of $500 for the old playground equipment. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to accept the bid.

11. Aureon grant: discussion was made on applying for a grant from Aureon with Wiatel matching the grant. Deadline for this grant is June 30th so will have further discussion on the matter at the next meeting.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: reported that she has been working on Gov.deals for the City. The City will put the old dump truck and old tractor on the site to see if we can get them sold.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: will count how many more light poles we can get plug-ins for. CJ will help.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:37 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 23, 2020