Correctionville City Council Minutes — April 13, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

April 13, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present; therefore this was a conference call meeting.

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on April 13, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve the minutes of the March 9 10, 2020 regular meeting with this correction to #16; 2nd by Hill should have been 2nd by Beazley, March 18, 2020, special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of Driftwood Pizza Liquor license pending all paperwork filed correctly. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by council. No deputy at meeting.

2. Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported working on alleys, sweeping streets and edges of roads. Cleanup of Copeland Park continuing from 2019 flood. Water tower switches will be looked at by technician this week. Reported that there was another force main break repaired in March.

3. Fire and rescue report: Reviewed report included in packet. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to approve

Resolution 2020-14

accepting the retirement of Jeff Hill

from Correctionville Fire and Rescue.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

4. Dave Christensen not at meeting. Attorney Thompson updated council on nuisance property acquisition.

5. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2020-15

setting time, date and place for public hearing

for housing grant application to be held May 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.,

Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa.

Roll Call. Ayes: Petty, Beazley, Kostan, Volkert. Nays: None. Abstain: Sanderson. Passed 4/0.

6. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2020-16

appointing Carla Mathers as representative to the

Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority for a term of three years.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

7. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert to approve

Resolution 2020-17

appointing Marcia Schemmel to the Correctionville Board of Adjustment

to fill a vacancy, term to expire December 2024.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

8. Councilman Volkert spoke to the council regarding street repairs. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to approve bid from Knife River Midwest in the amount of $201,037.52 for street damage repair caused by flooding in 2019. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve bid from Knife River Midwest in the amount of $73,846.87 for street repairs. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

9. Council discussed the cleanup of 203 Driftwood Street. It was the Council’s decision to sell the property with the condition that the buyer clean up property and demolish and remove the existing structure within 90 days of purchase. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve

Resolution 2020-18

setting time, date and place for public hearing for sale of property

to be held May 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

10. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve

Resolution 2020-19

setting time, date and place for public hearing to approve

FY 2019/20 Budget Amendment to be held May 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

11. Petty introduce the first reading of

Ordinance 719-2020

An ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 Water Rates,

setting the basic service charge to $7.87 per month

and setting the rate per usage charge to $3.66 per 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

12. Petty introduced the first reading of

Ordinance 720-2020

An ordinance amending Chapter 99.07 Sewer User Charge, setting the

Sewer Usage Charge to $19.51 per month base charge plus $4.43 for each 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

13. Cleanup day is scheduled for May 4, 2020.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

March March

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$23,502.16 $15,668.85

Road Use Tax

$3,723.38 $4,161.66

Employee Benefits

$1,420.97

Emergency

$128.42

LOST

$7,827.64

TIF

$87.12

Welsch

$843.37

Copeland Fund

$11.72

Fire Dept Fund

$0.00

Cemetery Maint.

$35.89

Debt Service

$1,967.45

Flood 2019

$617.60 $0.00

Water Fund

$12,079.16 $8,399.91

Sewer Fund

$3,358.22 $12,576.04

Totals

$43,280.52 $53,129.04

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $1,975.39

Department of Treasury Federal $2,890.43

Iowa Dept. of Revenue 1st Quarter 2020 $1,275.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue 1st Quarter Sales Tax $365.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue 1st Quarter Wet Tax $1,263.00

Sheila Klingborg Refund $100.00

USPS Sewer Postage $134.40

Verizon Wireless Water $52.19

United Healthcare Health Ins. $5,573.98

Sam’s Club Supplies $41.86

MidAmerican Shop $2,617.94

USPS Postage $110.00

Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance $2,319.56

Gordon Flesch Company Copier $31.11

American Underground Supplies $243.59

Avery Sign Company Sign Lighting $8,474.00

Barco Products Inc. Locator $804.02

Chem-Dry of Siouxland Carpet Cleaned $250.00

City Clerk – Petty Cash Postage $53.83

Clerk of District Court Nuisance $85.00

Colonial Research Chemicals $160.58

Corner Hardware Parts $75.40

Correctionville Building Center Repairs $257.85

Foundation Analytical Water Testing $28.75

Hawkins Inc Chemicals $1,029.37

Healy Welding Repairs $1,470.22

Iowa DOT Supplies $124.89

Jacobs Electric Repairs $595.38

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $188.21

L.P. Gill, Inc. 4th Quarter 19/20 $3,985.96

Longlines Phone $218.94

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,762.18

North American Truck & Trailer Repairs $18.26

O’ Halloran International Repairs $1,999.52

Office Elements Supplies $12.99

PCC Amb Billing $533.83

Pinnacle Performance Tires $736.40

Robertson Implement Co. Repairs $255.21

Sanitary Services Garbage $13,837.00

Sioux Valley Automotive Tires Mounted $97.80

Stan Houston Equipment Posts, Bases $244.00

Moville Record Publishing $164.09

Verizon Wireless Phone $52.11

Visa Supplies $1,127.83

Western Iowa Equipment Repairs $757.00

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist $1,200.00

$59,594.07

