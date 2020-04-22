Correctionville Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AT 7:00 PM on May 11, 2020, in the Correctionville Community Building, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, Iowa 51016, the City of Correctionville will hold a Public Hearing concerning a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application.

The City will be applying for $254,000 in federal grant funds for housing rehabilitation for low to moderate income persons and families whose income does not exceed 80% of the area median family income. The total project costs will be approximately $256,500. The CDBG application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority on or before Aug. 1st, 2020.

The need for the project has been identified through public outreach and a review of the housing conditions during the course of conducting a comprehensive plan for the community.

The national objective is to benefit low-to-moderate income (LMI) persons. The percentage of LMI persons residing in the city of Correctionville is 55.2%.

All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Application. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing. Written comments addressed to City Clerk, Carla Mathers, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, Iowa 51016, or emailed to [email protected], will be accepted if received on or before 7 pm on May 11, 2020.

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Thursday, April 23, 2020