Cushing City Council Minutes

April 7, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock. Absent: Shawn Joy, Bob O’Connell. Also present: Dave Carstens

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) March 3, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Kracht/Joy

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Grass Seed 75.00

AT&T Firemen Cell 61.46

CBC City Hall Repairs 397.97

Don’s Pest Control Fire station treatment 90.00

EGR Insurance Renewal 18,514.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library books 55.58

Emergency Medical Supplies Ambulance Supplies 191.52

Nicole Huisinga Mileage for Meeting 31.86

ISG Operator Services 450.00

Imminent Threat Water Distribution 1308.20

New Lift Station Project 24,785.98

MCI Telephone 29.07

Met Water Testing 39.00

Mid-American Electricity 926.01

Municipal Supply 2-inch Water Meter 1260.62

New Cooperative Fire/City Fuel 25.41

NW REC Standpipe Light 126.18

One Source Office Supplies 183.88

PCC Ambulance Billing 78.00

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 130.90

The Record Publishing Fees 395.46

SCE Water Project CDBG

Draw 19,702.40

Water Leak Repair 1380.00

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.25

Simmering-Cory CDBG Grant Writing 1000.00

Stevenson Hardware keys 12.45

Stryker Fire Dept. Ambulance 11,001.00

USPS City Stamps/Library Postage 55.00

Jesse VanHouten Mileage to meeting 15.12

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assists 400.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 6853.66

Library 100.68

Road Use 785.61

Water Fund 58,557.17

Sewer Fund 23,037.23

Solid Waste Fund 1938.50

Fire Fund 1705.00

Total Revenue: 92,997.85

Sheriff’s Report: Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 0 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report: Report given.

Clerk Report: Report given. Clerk also shared Schaller Telephone would like to distribute free toilet paper to the residents of Cushing on Thursday, April 9th at 11 a.m.

City Maintenance: Carstens gave an update on the water project. It was also discussed that the sign on main street would state the park is closed.

E911/Landfill Board: No report given.

Old 20 CDC: No report given.

Committees & Appointments: Mayor Joy read a resignation letter that the clerk received from Bob O’Connell. Effective April 7, 2020 Bob O’Connell is no longer on the city council.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Properties: Council discussed waiting to further enforce nuisances due to people out of work, etc. during COVID-19. City is also waiting to receive new codebook from Simmering-Cory.

General Business

• City Mowing: Colin Carstens has interest in mowing around town, when Dave Carstens cannot. Council discussed, and Rabbass made a motion to hire Colin Carstens as needed this summer. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 3/0.

• Liquor License: Motion made by Wittrock to approve the liquor license for Old 20 Bar & Grill. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 3/0.

• MHRD Grant: Clerk updated council on the bid received for the grant submission. Grant was completed and submitted by April 1st.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:35 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 23, 2020