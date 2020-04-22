Cushing City Council Minutes — April 7, 2020

Cushing City Council Minutes
April 7, 2020
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock.  Absent:  Shawn Joy, Bob O’Connell.  Also present:  Dave Carstens

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) March 3, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – Kracht/Joy

Claims
Anfinson Farm Store  Grass Seed    75.00
AT&T  Firemen Cell    61.46
CBC  City Hall Repairs    397.97
Don’s Pest Control  Fire station treatment    90.00
EGR Insurance  Renewal    18,514.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Library books    55.58
Emergency Medical Supplies  Ambulance Supplies    191.52
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage for Meeting    31.86
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
Imminent Threat Water Distribution    1308.20
New Lift Station Project    24,785.98
MCI  Telephone    29.07
Met  Water Testing    39.00
Mid-American  Electricity    926.01
Municipal Supply  2-inch Water Meter    1260.62
New Cooperative  Fire/City Fuel    25.41
NW REC  Standpipe Light    126.18
One Source  Office Supplies    183.88
PCC  Ambulance Billing    78.00
Petersen Oil Co.  Diesel    130.90
The Record  Publishing Fees    395.46
SCE  Water Project CDBG
Draw    19,702.40
Water Leak Repair    1380.00
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    54.25
Simmering-Cory  CDBG Grant Writing    1000.00
Stevenson Hardware  keys    12.45
Stryker  Fire Dept.  Ambulance    11,001.00
USPS  City Stamps/Library Postage    55.00
Jesse VanHouten  Mileage to meeting    15.12
Woodbury Co. EMS  Paramedic Assists    400.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    6853.66
Library    100.68
Road Use    785.61
Water Fund    58,557.17
Sewer Fund    23,037.23
Solid Waste Fund    1938.50
Fire Fund    1705.00
Total Revenue:    92,997.85

Sheriff’s Report:  Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 0 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report:  Report given.

Clerk Report:  Report given.  Clerk also shared Schaller Telephone would like to distribute free toilet paper to the residents of Cushing on Thursday, April 9th at 11 a.m.

City Maintenance:  Carstens gave an update on the water project.  It was also discussed that the sign on main street would state the park is closed.

E911/Landfill Board:  No report given.

Old 20 CDC:  No report given.

Committees & Appointments:  Mayor Joy read a resignation letter that the clerk received from Bob O’Connell.  Effective April 7, 2020 Bob O’Connell is no longer on the city council.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion carried 3/0.

Old Business
• Nuisance Properties:  Council discussed waiting to further enforce nuisances due to people out of work, etc. during COVID-19.  City is also waiting to receive new codebook from Simmering-Cory.

General Business
• City Mowing:  Colin Carstens has interest in mowing around town, when Dave Carstens cannot. Council discussed, and Rabbass made a motion to hire Colin Carstens as needed this summer.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion passed 3/0.
• Liquor License:  Motion made by Wittrock to approve the liquor license for Old 20 Bar & Grill.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 3/0.
• MHRD Grant:  Clerk updated council on the bid received for the grant submission.  Grant was completed and submitted by April 1st.

Resolutions
Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:35 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 23, 2020

