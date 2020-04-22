Remembering Robert Nielsen

The Record was recently informed that Robert “Bob” Nielsen had passed away in September of 2019. Robert was the son of Dr. O.H. Nielsen, a former dentist in Moville. Over the years, he posted numerous photos to this Facebook page to share with our readers — many of which he had restored in beautiful full color. His obituary is on page 6 of this week’s Record, and you can find more pictures on the extra page of this week’s online edition (page 19).



Below are just a few of the many pictures Robert sent us over the years, in memory of him. Thank you, Robert, for all the wonderful memories.