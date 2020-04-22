Weed Destruction Order — Plymouth County

NOTICE AND ORDER

FOR DESTRUCTION OF NOXIOUS WEEDS

TO ALL PROPERTY OWNERS IN

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IOWA

You are hereby notified and ordered by the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors and Weed Commissioner that in accordance with the provisions of Code of Iowa Chapter 317, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Administrative Code Chapter 58, and any amendments thereto, that all owners or persons in control of real estate within Plymouth County, Iowa, shall destroy all Class A noxious weeds and control all Class B noxious weeds.

Class A noxious weeds to be destroyed and all Class B noxious weeds to be controlled are set forth below. Measures to destroy Class A noxious weeds and control Class B noxious weeds shall take place at such time, in each year, and in such a manner as shall prevent such weeds from blooming or coming to maturity throughout the growing season. Weather conditions may cause weeds to mature several weeks ahead of normal and consequently require control measures at different times. Any landowner with property under CPR contract with the USDA is encouraged to consult with their local office and must abide by contract requirements. Destruction of Class A noxious weeds and control of Class B noxious weeds is required at any appropriate time that prevents their proliferation.

Destruction or control practices of Class A and Class B noxious weeds include cutting above the surface of the ground, prescribed burning, or using herbicide in a manner prescribed by law or prescribed by the manufacturer for safe and proper use.

Noxious Weed Species listed in Iowa Code Section 317.1(A) that require destruction or control are:

A. Class A Noxious Weeds for Eradication means the following are a priority for eradication of existing infestations and prevention of new infestations:

(1) Quack grass (Elymus repens).

(2) Perennial sow thistle (Sonchus arvensis).

(3) Canada thistle (Cirsium arvense).

(4) Bull thistle (Cirsium vulgare).

(5) European morning glory or field bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis).

(6) Horse nettle (Solanum carolinense).

(7) Leafy spurge (Euphorbia esula).

(8) Perennial pepper-grass (Cardaria draba).

(9) Russian knapweed (Acroptilon repens).

(10) Buckthorn (Rhamnus spp., not to include Frangula alnus, syn. Rhamnus frangula).

(11) All other species of thistles belonging in the genera of Cirsium and Carduus.

(12) Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri).

B. Class B Noxious Weeds for Control means the following are a priority for preventing new infestations and stopping the spread of the species:

(1) Butterprint (Abutilon theophrasti) annual.

(2) Cocklebur (Xanthium strumarium) annual.

(3) Wild mustard (Sinapis arvensis) annual.

(4) Wild carrot (Daucus carota) biennial.

(5) Buckhorn (Plantago lanceolata) perennial.

(6) Sheep sorrel (Rumex acetosella) perennial.

(7) Sour dock (Rumex crispus) perennial.

(8) Smooth dock (Rumex altissimus) perennial.

(9) Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum).

(10) Multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora).

(11) Wild sunflower (wild strain of Helianthus annuus L.) annual.

(12) Puncture vine (Tribulus terrestris) annual.

(13) Teasel (Dipsacus spp.) biennial.

(14) Shattercane (Sorghum bicolor) annual.

In the event landowners or persons in possession or control of the land fail to substantially comply with any order to destroy weeds made pursuant to Code of Iowa Chapter 317 and/or Chapter 58 of the Iowa Department of Agriculture Administrative Code, and amendments thereto, the Weed Commissioner or deputies assigned by the Weed Commissioner, may enforce the order by imposing a fine for each day of non-compliance up to ten days at the rate of ten dollars per day and/or by entering private lands five days after serving a destruction notice and provide for the destruction of any noxious weeds. The cost of destruction, serving notice, and other related costs will be billed to the landowner or person in possession or control of the land. If the costs are not paid within sixty days of the date of the mailing of a statement of costs to the landowner or persons in possession of the real estate, the costs will be taxed against the real estate on which the noxious weeds were destroyed.

Passed and approved this 14th day of April, 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS:

Don Kass, County Board of Supervisor Chairman

Stacey Feldman, County Auditor

Sherwin Lassen, County Weed Commissioner

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 23, 2020