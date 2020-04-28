Denise Powers

Denise J. (Colt) Powers, 63, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence in Sioux City.

A service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Denise Joann Colt, the daughter of Elmer and Vivian (Wynn) Colt, was born Nov. 17, 1956, in Sioux City. She graduated from Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Iowa.

In 1977, Denise was united in marriage with Ronald Powers.

She worked at Harvey’s Café (formerly Ted’s) for 13 years. Denise then became a bartender at the Skyline Bar and Casino in North Sioux City for the next 27 years, retiring in 2013.

Denise enjoyed playing on her tablet, watching her favorite TV shows, cribbage, cooking, and fishing, especially for walleye.

Denise is survived by her daughters, Jessica (Valerie Ehlers) Powers of Sioux City, Amie (Jason Quiring) Powers of Mesa, Arizona and Pamela Powers of Sioux City; her former husband, Ronald of North Sioux City; her siblings, Karen (Vince) McMahon of Sioux City, Terry (Marlene) Colt of Sioux City, Wendy Nason of Sioux Falls, S.D., Debbie (Milt) Bristol of North Sioux City, Kathy (Bill) Poshard of Colfax, Illinois, Ernie (Terri) Colt of Sioux City, and Carrie (Bill Lev) Dunne of Sioux Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pamela Mount; and a brother, Ted Colt.

The family has requested that flowers be delivered to Denise’s home, and expressions of sympathy for the family can be emailed to [email protected]