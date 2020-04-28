John “Jack” Powell

John Edwin “Jack” Powell passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2020.

Jack was born June 21, 1936 in Reading, PA. He graduated from Kingsley High School in 1954, and Morningside College in Sioux City in 1958.

He taught in Correctionville, IA, for three years while earning a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of South Dakota. After receiving his PhD at Indiana University, he returned to USD at which place he started the computer center.

He taught various courses for 45 years while also serving on various school boards and community organizations in Vermillion. He was a timer for the USD track and field for 30+ years and was known as the “shot clock guy” for USD Men’s and Women’s basketball for 35 years.

He was mayor of Vermillion for 10+ years after serving as alderman for ten years. He also served on various state and national committees for South Dakota.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; two children, Rhonda and Vern; brother Bob of Kingsley; and sister Debra of Cutler, Indiana; as well as grandchildren and other relatives who mourn his loss. Jack was loved as well by many friends who will miss him but who are thankful for the time they shared.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Theresa; his sister Ann; and his brother Duane.