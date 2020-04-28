More Classic Photos from Robert Nielsen By Editor | April 28, 2020 | 0 Here are more classic pictures originally posted by Robert Nielsen, who passed away last fall. Robert’s obituary can be found in the April 23, 2020 edition of The Record. (Preview image: Sheep herding in Moville at the turn of the century) Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rep. Tom Jeneary: Vote By Mail for Primary Election April 28, 2020 | No Comments » Brylei and Bo Clausen Create Sidewalk Art: See Page 10 April 28, 2020 | No Comments » Savvy Senior Columns for May April 21, 2020 | No Comments »