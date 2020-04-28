Robert “Bob” Schenk

Robert Paul Schenk was born March 9, 1925 and died April 17, 2020.

A private memorial service has not been planned as yet.

A native of Sioux City, Bob graduated Central High School in Sioux City. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served on an aircraft carrier.

Bob graduated ISU and married Dorothy Ann Logan in 1947. He farmed until about 1958. Then he moved his family to Moville and began teaching math and science at Woodbury Central High School.

In 1961 the family moved to Colorado Springs for him to teach at Wasson High School where he brought new enthusiasm to the Science Fair.

He was instrumental in implementing computer science in the classroom. Upon retirement in 1984, he built several houses in the city and traveled extensively with Dorothy in Europe.

In 1993 Bob and Dorothy moved back to Moville to retire among their many relatives. Bob wrote a weekly column for The Record about new library books he had discovered and encouraged everyone to visit the Woodbury County Library. He also remodeled a few homes in the Moville area.

Bob was so enthusiastic about life. He was so good at everything he did: golf, handball, tennis, ping-pong, and even checkers!

He was the perfect mentor to both his family, students and friends and his faith in God guided him down a most excellent path for all his days.

After Dorothy’s unexpected death in 2009, Bob moved back to Colorado Springs to live with his daughter Ann and be among his other children – Jeanne, Michael, Laurie and John. He loved their company for many years until he joined Dorothy and Laurie in heaven on April 17, 2020.