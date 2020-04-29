City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property located at 203 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa:

South One-half (S ½) of Lot 8 in Block 7, Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

The Hearing will be held May 11, 2020 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until May 11, 2020, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $1.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to Carla Mathers, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., May 11, 2020.

The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on May 11, 2020, at 7:00 P.M at City Hall, City of Correctionville. The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price. A condition of the contract will be that Buyer, within 90 days from May 11, 2020, must demolish and remove the existing structure from the property. The sale will be on contract and warranty deed delivered to the buyer upon fulfillment of the contract. Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is fulfilled and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2020. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at closing.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 30, 2020