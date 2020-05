Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — April 13, 2020

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community School

Regular Board Meeting/Budget Hearing

April 13, 2020 — 7:00 PM

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Mead, Schram, and Kennedy via ZOOM

Absent: None

Others: Superintendent Thelander was in the Anthon MS Library to welcome patrons, none were present

President Wimmer called the meeting and budget hearing to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM. No patrons were present to discuss the budget. Wimmer adjourned the budget hearing at 7:08 PM

There was no public forum or correspondence.

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $141,203.29; Management $2,939.51: Activity $37,918.99; Hot Lunch $27,164.07; Infrastructure $57,393.26; Extra & Hourly Pay $83,806.72

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Linda Dixon as paraprofessional and the hiring of Tana Boekelman, Anthon Elementary, Alyssa Voege, Mapleton Elementary, Fritz Burow MS Language Arts, Krista Hogstad, K-12 TAG. Britt Hermsen and Andy Tirevold as assistant golf coaches contingent upon having a golf season. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the 20-21 budget as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve extending our COVID-19 emergency policy through 4/30/20.

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded paying our staff through the 4/30/20 school cancellation due to COVID-19. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the 28E agreement with Western Iowa Tech for the 2020-21 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:43 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO Bills — GENERAL FUND

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 436.92

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 2.33

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE SUPPLIES 312.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 204.76

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 853.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,160.09

CENTURY LINK TELEPHONE 280.04

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 12,660.18

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,711.11

CLAIM AID MEDICAID 321.41

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 285.13

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 332.50

GRIMES HORTICULTURE HORTICULTURE 2,339.72

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 94.38

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,800.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 675.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 4,130.65

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 346.74

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS LLC SUPPLIES 92.00

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 900.00

IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK 500.00

IVJC SUPPLIES 200.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 45.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 3,255.16

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD SUPPLIES 2,089.70

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 77.22

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 12.50

KRYGER GLASS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 420.75

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 173.14

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 298.30

MAPLETON BP FUEL 254.42

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 3,391.57

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 347.91

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 95.31

MENARDS SUPPLIES 82.83

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 444.84

NAESP/NASSP PRESIDENT’S AWARD PROGRAM 180.00

NASP SUPPLIES 120.00

NCS, INC. COLLECTIONS 21.66

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 3,373.26

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO. 55 GAL. OIL 716.60

OPC DIRECT SUPPLIES 4,465.55

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. SUPPLIES 117.89

POPPLERS MUSIC, INC. SUPPLIES 179.95

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 682.92

RECORD PRINTING SUPPLIES 795.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 2,430.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 6,886.99

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS SUPPLIES 405.90

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 271.76

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. SUPPLIES 51.72

SIOUX VALLEY NEWS PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 331.49

SUPREME SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 151.93

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 408.15

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,828.20

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 296.45

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 158.16

WINAIR SUPPLIES 499.56

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 479.88

Fund Total: 141,203.29



MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,939.51

Fund Total: 2,939.51

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DONATIONS 1,330.00

BOB ROGERS TRAVEL TRAVEL 9,310.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 188.26

BRAGG, STACEY REIMBURSEMENT 44.03

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 430.42

FARM BUREAU DUES 40.00

GIRRES, CHRIS SCHEDULING FEE 100.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 6,178.09

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 134.86

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 58.98

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 283.61

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 150.55

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,372.87

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 1,902.32

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 295.00

WORLDSTRIDES MS DC TRIP 16,100.00

Fund Total: 37,918.99

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 53.03

HILAND DAIRY MILK 5,357.69

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 21,753.35

Fund Total: 27,164.07

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 2,235.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 3,005.48

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE BUS REPAIRS 13,965.61

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. SOFTWARE 3,742.50

JUICE PLUS COMPANY, THE SUPPLIES 3,153.05

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 14,930.82

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,950.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 300.00

Fund Total: 57,393.26

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 30, 2020