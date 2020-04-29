Moville City Council Minutes — April 15, 2020

Moville City Council
Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis.

On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher and Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez were present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for March, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the journal entry for $65.00 and Parks motioned to approve it, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council reviewed the building permits. Parks motioned to approve Jerry Fisher’s shed permit at 205 Fair Street, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve fence permit for Jeremy and Laura Dau at 405 Sunset St., seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve permit for new building at 325 Frontage Road for Countryman Financial Group, LLC, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, Chad Thompson, Tim Green, Dawn Thomas, Blake Stubbs and one other unidentified caller. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update.

Council considered Resolution 2020-21 approving training reimbursement contract with Officer Joe Barnes. Robinson motioned to accept this contract, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Upon further discussion, Conolly motions to remove the section of the contract that states the wages of the part-time officer covering Barnes are reimbursable, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to approve wages of $18.50 per hour for Barnes with a raise to $19.50 per hour after ILEA certification, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-19 ordering construction of the Ridge Phase II – public improvement project, fixing a date for the hearing thereon and for taking of bids. Malm motioned to set this public hearing for May 6, 2020 at 6pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered the Liquor License application from Jeff’s Bar and Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    13,811.17
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    8,201.67
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    15,077.28
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    0
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    0
WATER TOTAL    18,046.40
SEWER TOTAL    20,251.85
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,360.60
TOTAL REVENUES BY FUND    76,748.97

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks:  3/20/2020- 4/20/2020
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    1,137.47
ACE ENGINE AND PARTS  PARKS MOWER MAINTENANCE    878.29
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    128.59
AMAZON PD  SUPPLIES    710.66
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    240.41
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    565.80
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    684.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    210.00
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.  WW CHEMICALS    1,526.02
CUMMINS SALES AND SERVICE  LIFT STATION MAINTENANCE    1,102.03
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    312.30
FLEET FARM  TRAIL CAMERAS PD    526.82
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,826.40
GRAFFIX INC.  PARK CLOSING SIGNS    300.00
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    688.87
HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA    600.00
HUNDERTMARK  POWER WASH-ER MAINTENANCE    624.80
IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY  SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION    300.00
IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE  POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION    42,093.07
IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES  BARNES ACADEMY UNIFORMS    225.00
IPERS  IPERS    3,481.01
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,006.23
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    2,224.30
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    23.00
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  ADVERTISING OFFICER POSITION    220.00
KNIFE RIVER  STREET REPAIR    653.95
LP GILL INC.  QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT    7,855.39
LUMBER PROS LUMBER    678.80
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    392.00
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    6,043.06
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    14.00
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    123.52
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    186.39
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,531.50
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    253.75
SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    822.93
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    86.16
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAXES    913.00
TREASURER OF IOWA-SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    914.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    604.38
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,435.64
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    714.93
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC.  MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION    16.04
==============
Accounts Payable Total    94,854.73
Invoices: Paid    57,161.95
Invoices: Scheduled    37,692.78
Payroll Checks    16,016.17
==============
Report Total    110,870.90
==============
CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    80,347.29
110 ROAD USE TAX    5,276.67
600 WATER    11,126.64
610 SEWER    14,120.30

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 30, 2020

