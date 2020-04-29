Moville City Council Minutes — April 15, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis.

On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher and Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez were present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for March, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the journal entry for $65.00 and Parks motioned to approve it, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council reviewed the building permits. Parks motioned to approve Jerry Fisher’s shed permit at 205 Fair Street, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve fence permit for Jeremy and Laura Dau at 405 Sunset St., seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve permit for new building at 325 Frontage Road for Countryman Financial Group, LLC, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, Chad Thompson, Tim Green, Dawn Thomas, Blake Stubbs and one other unidentified caller. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update.

Council considered Resolution 2020-21 approving training reimbursement contract with Officer Joe Barnes. Robinson motioned to accept this contract, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Upon further discussion, Conolly motions to remove the section of the contract that states the wages of the part-time officer covering Barnes are reimbursable, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to approve wages of $18.50 per hour for Barnes with a raise to $19.50 per hour after ILEA certification, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-19 ordering construction of the Ridge Phase II – public improvement project, fixing a date for the hearing thereon and for taking of bids. Malm motioned to set this public hearing for May 6, 2020 at 6pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered the Liquor License application from Jeff’s Bar and Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 13,811.17

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 8,201.67

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 15,077.28

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 0

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 0

WATER TOTAL 18,046.40

SEWER TOTAL 20,251.85

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,360.60

TOTAL REVENUES BY FUND 76,748.97

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 3/20/2020- 4/20/2020

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 1,137.47

ACE ENGINE AND PARTS PARKS MOWER MAINTENANCE 878.29

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 128.59

AMAZON PD SUPPLIES 710.66

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 240.41

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 565.80

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 684.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 210.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 1,526.02

CUMMINS SALES AND SERVICE LIFT STATION MAINTENANCE 1,102.03

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 312.30

FLEET FARM TRAIL CAMERAS PD 526.82

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,826.40

GRAFFIX INC. PARK CLOSING SIGNS 300.00

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 688.87

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNDERTMARK POWER WASH-ER MAINTENANCE 624.80

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 300.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 42,093.07

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES BARNES ACADEMY UNIFORMS 225.00

IPERS IPERS 3,481.01

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,006.23

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 2,224.30

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 23.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL ADVERTISING OFFICER POSITION 220.00

KNIFE RIVER STREET REPAIR 653.95

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 7,855.39

LUMBER PROS LUMBER 678.80

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 392.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,043.06

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 14.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 123.52

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 186.39

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,531.50

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 253.75

SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 822.93

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 86.16

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 913.00

TREASURER OF IOWA-SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 914.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 604.38

WEX BANK FUEL 1,435.64

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 714.93

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION 16.04

==============

Accounts Payable Total 94,854.73

Invoices: Paid 57,161.95

Invoices: Scheduled 37,692.78

Payroll Checks 16,016.17

==============

Report Total 110,870.90

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 80,347.29

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,276.67

600 WATER 11,126.64

610 SEWER 14,120.30

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 30, 2020