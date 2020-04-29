Probate — Marilyn Ann Daniels

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARILYN ANN DANIELS, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR055815

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of MARILYN ANN DANIELS, Deceased, who died on or about February 22, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on April 13, 2020, the last will and testament of Marilyn Ann Daniels, deceased, bearing date of July 29, 1977, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Lisa K. Casto and Susan A. Lucken were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 14, 2020.

Executors of the Estate

Lisa K. Casto

3309 Maplewood Dr.

McKinney, TX 75071

Susan A. Lucken

3520 Bushnell

Sioux City, IA 51106

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Executors

423 Evans St., PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

April 30, 2020

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 23, 2020

and Thursday, April 30, 2020