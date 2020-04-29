Probate — Neal Lloyd

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE ESTATE OF NEAL E. LLOYD, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR055805

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Neal E. Lloyd, Deceased, who died on or about March 26, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on April 3, 2020, the last will and testament of Neal E. Lloyd, deceased, bearing the date of January 21, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Shane M. Lloyd was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 3, 2020.

Shane M. Lloyd

Executor of estate

18915 140th St.

Monticello, IA 52310

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for Executor

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, PC

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 23, 2020

and Thursday, April 30, 2020