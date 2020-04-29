Probate — Neal Lloyd
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE ESTATE OF NEAL E. LLOYD, Deceased
Probate No. ESPR055805
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Neal E. Lloyd, Deceased, who died on or about March 26, 2020.
You are hereby notified that on April 3, 2020, the last will and testament of Neal E. Lloyd, deceased, bearing the date of January 21, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Shane M. Lloyd was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated April 3, 2020.
Shane M. Lloyd
Executor of estate
18915 140th St.
Monticello, IA 52310
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for Executor
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, PC
P.O. Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 23, 2020
and Thursday, April 30, 2020