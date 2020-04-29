Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 24, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 24, 2020

THIRTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve the agenda for March 24, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 17, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $383,895.13. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Amy Huls, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 03-30-20, $20.40/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 1-23-20. Entry Level Salary: $20.40/hour.; the appointment of Eric Fay, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-09-20, $24.41/hour. Appointment by County Sheriff. ; and the reclassification of Dustin DeGroot, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-11-20, $33.23/hour, 9%=$3.00/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriffs Contract agreement from Senior to Master Deputy. Copy filed.

To approve permit to work in the right of way for David Widman. Copy filed.

To approve permit to work in the right of way for Doyle Turner. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Mid American Energy. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Bid letting was held for project #CP-2020. The bids are as follows:

Contech, Ankeny, IA — $97,789.76

Metal Culverts Inc., Maryville, MO — $86,261.40

TrueNorth Steel, Fargo, ND — $104,784.81

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to receive the bids and refer them to County Engineer for recommendations. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to award the bid for project #CP-2020 to Metal Culverts Inc., Maryville, MO, for $86,261.40. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health, reported on Covid-19 in Woodbury County.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 31, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 30, 2020