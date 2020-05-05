MV/A-O School Board Agenda — May 11, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

MEETING WILL ORIGINATE IN BOARD ROOM AT CENTRAL OFFICE IN MAPLETON WITH THE MAJORITY OF MEMBERS PARTICIPATING VIA ZOOM. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO PUBLIC, PROVIDED SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES ARE FOLLOWED.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos

D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators

E. Approval Master Certified Contract

F. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Announcements

A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 4-8

B. School Board Recognition Month in May

C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020

D. Next Meeting – Monday, June 15, 2020 – in Anthon

VIII. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020