MV/A-O School Board Agenda — May 11, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, May 11, 2020
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa
MEETING WILL ORIGINATE IN BOARD ROOM AT CENTRAL OFFICE IN MAPLETON WITH THE MAJORITY OF MEMBERS PARTICIPATING VIA ZOOM. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO PUBLIC, PROVIDED SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES ARE FOLLOWED.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Summary
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021
C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos
D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators
E. Approval Master Certified Contract
F. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
V. Discussion Items
VI. Reports
A. Principals’ Reports
VII. Announcements
A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 4-8
B. School Board Recognition Month in May
C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020
D. Next Meeting – Monday, June 15, 2020 – in Anthon
VIII. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 7, 2020