Notice of Discharge — Todd Sulsberger

Notice of Discharge

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)

Public Notice Date: May 1, 2020

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is proposing to approve an application for issuance of an NPDES permit for the discharges described below:

Discharger Name And Address:

Todd Sulsberger

2595 County Road D-25

Hornick, Iowa 51026

Discharge Location: SE ¼ of Section 5 and NE ¼ of Section 8, T86N, R45W, Willow Township, Woodbury County, Iowa

Discharge Whenever Precipitation Events Cause An Overflow Would Be To: Unnamed creek

The Receiving Stream Is: Unnamed creek which is designated as presumed Class “A1, B (WW-1)”. Class A1 waters are primary contact recreational use waters in which recreational or other uses may result in prolonged and direct contact with the water, involving considerable risks of ingesting water in quantities sufficient to pose a health hazard. Such activities would include, but not be limited to, swimming, diving, water skiing, and water contact recreational canoeing. Waters designated Class B (WW1) are those in which temperature, flow and other habitat characteristics are suitable to maintain warm water game fish populations along with a resident aquatic community that includes a variety of native nongame fish and invertebrates species. These waters generally include border rivers, large interior rivers, and the lower segments of medium-size tributary streams.

Description Of Discharge Area: The applicant currently operates an existing open feedlot operation with a total maximum animal capacity of 3,500 head of beef cattle on a 47-acre open feedlot. One small earthen settled open feedlot effluent basin (SOFEB) that pumps to a larger SOFEB with a storage capacity of 12,831,566 gallons designed under “System 4” is serving a total drainage area of 49.3 acres. State and Federal rules require that the operation have a NPDES permit and that there be no discharge except when precipitation events greater than the 25-year, 24-hour rainfall event (5.10 inches) causes an overflow of the production area, that is designed, constructed, operated and maintained to contain manure, open feedlot effluent, settled open feedlot effluent, settleable solids or process wastewater. Generated manure and effluent must be land applied according to the DNR approved nutrient management plan (NMP).

Basis For Limitations In Permit: Federal Effluent Guidelines

Anyone wishing to comment on or object to the proposed issuance of this permit must do so in writing within forty-five (45) days of the date shown at the top of this notice. All comments received may be considered in the final determination. If no objections are received within forty-five (45) days, the Department will issue a final permit. Anyone desiring a public hearing should cite their specific reasons and a proposed list of topics to cover. Comments, objections, and requests for hearings may be submitted to the: Iowa Department of Natural Resources, NPDES Section, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. Copies of the proposed permit and other information may be viewed online using the Wastewater Permit Information Exchange (WWPIE) system at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/wwpie/ by clicking on search and then change permit status to “draft” or from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday at the above street address.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020