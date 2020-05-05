Probate — Patrick Patterson
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICK W. PATTERSON, Deceased
CASE No. ESPR055711
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of PATRICK W. PATTERSON, Deceased, who died on or about December 2, 2019.
You are hereby notified that on December 30, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated April 22, 2020.
LaRayne L. Miller
Administrator of the Estate
3282 Dodge Ave.
Danbury, IA 51019
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for the Administrator
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, PC
P.O. Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 7, 2020
and Thursday, May 14, 2020