Probate — Patrick Patterson

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICK W. PATTERSON, Deceased

CASE No. ESPR055711

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of PATRICK W. PATTERSON, Deceased, who died on or about December 2, 2019.

You are hereby notified that on December 30, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 22, 2020.

LaRayne L. Miller

Administrator of the Estate

3282 Dodge Ave.

Danbury, IA 51019

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for the Administrator

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, PC

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020

and Thursday, May 14, 2020