River Valley School Board Minutes — April 20, 2020

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

April 20, 2020 — 5:30 PM

Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School, Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order — 5:30

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/Hearings

A. Iowa Association of School Board Presentation and Discussion

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of March 16, 2020 and April 7, 2020

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Account

3. Lunch Fund

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

A. Superintendent Evaluation Information

B. Update for District Response to School Closure

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve Libby Wagner’s resignation.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the following positions for Teacher Leadership positions with contract amounts stated.

TLC Positions

Name/Position

Contract Amount

Dana Hanson Instructional Coach/Literacy Coach $55,500

Elem. Mentor Rachel Vaughn 5000

Elem. Mentor Shantel Mozer 5000

Elem. Future Ready Coach Jim Bezoni 5000

Elem. PBIS Coach Lisa Mitchell 5000

JH/HS Mentor Ryan Brown 5000

JH/HS Mentor Amanda Verzani 5000

JH/HS PBIS Coach Megan Todd 5000

JH/HS PBIS Coach Noah Phillips 5000

JH/HS Future Ready Madison Glade 5000

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Sale of Vehicles

Approve highest bid per vehicle.

Bus 1 – Terry Mammen with $527.00

Bus 2 – Terry Mammen with $627.00

Ford Wagaon – Lyle’s Auto Salvage with $315.00

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Approve to renew Equipment Breakdown Insurance at cost of $50,894.00

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. E-rate Proposal for Access Point Subscription Renewal

Approve purchase of 33 ExtremeCloud subscriptions at cost of $7,755. 00 with E-Rate funding.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. AEA Purchasing Agreements

Approve participation in the AEA Purchasing program.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Western Iowa Tech Community College Concurrent Enrollment Contract

Approve Western Iowa Tech Community College Concurrent Enrollment Contract

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Sherman Scholarship Winner

Approve the Sherman Scholarship recipient (Confidential)

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Approve Auditor

Approve Kay L. Chapman as River Valley Community School District’s auditor.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

J. Fall 2020 College Requests

Approve requests as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

K. Certified Master Contract 2021-2023

Approve the master contract settlement with the River Valley Education Association.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

APRIL 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 372.10

BLOOMING HOUSE FLOWERS – T. STEVENSON FUNERAL 53.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA RESIDENTIAL CARE MARCH 6,467.84

COCKBURN, JILL MILEAGE FOR HOME VISIT 13.44

COLLEGE BOARD PSAT/NMSQT #382043020B 176.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES 432.20

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE JRSR SUPPLIES 6.18

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP. ED. SERVICES 1,953.21

DITTMER, CYNTHIA TEAM VIEWER 588.00

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 486.38

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION SERVICES IOWA SBO MANAGEMENT ACADEMY 395.00

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 8.04

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

OFFICE SUPPLIES 7.78

SUPPLIES 7.78

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA MENTORING AND INDUCTION PROGRAM 1,200.00

RESERVE ACCOUNT POSTAGE FOR POSTAGE MACHINE 2,500.00

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES 550.00

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE NURSE AIDE THEORY 2,615.24

Fund Total: 18,242.53

Checking Account Total: 18,242.53

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 4 SHIECK LIFTING BELTS 199.80

Fund Total 199.80

Checking Account Total 199.80

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES 58.00

HILAND DAIRY

ELEM. LUNCH SUPPLIES 156.59

LUNCH SUPPLIES 178.90

ELEM. LUNCH SUPPLIES 100.67

LUNCH SUPPLIES 29.05

ELEM. LUNCH SUPPLIES 167.60

LUNCH SUPPLIES 103.17

LUNCH SUPPLIES 89.24

CORVID SFP 146.03

CORVID SFP 100.83

CORVID SFP 22.02

CORVID SFP 56.50

CORVID SFP 331.20

CORVID SFP 448.94

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO.

LUNCH SUPPLIES 2,221.74

VENDING SUPPLIES 213.51

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,102.30

VENDING 240.14

ELEM. LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,852.99

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,668.91

VENDING SUPPLIES 93.12

ELEM. LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,404.96

BIRTHDAY TREATS 35.20

CORVID SFP 824.27

CORVID SFP 2,907.95

Fund Total: 14,553.83

Checking Account Total: 14,553.83

APRIL 2020 BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 63.84

BLOOMING HOUSE STEVENSON FLOWERS 53.00

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. ATRIUM ANNUAL SUPPORT 595.00

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER SHOP 32.06

WATER, SEWER CONC. 33.52

WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 143.98

Vendor Total: 236.58

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DOLLAR GENERAL

OFFICE SUPPLIES 35.45

BUILDING SUPPLIES 20.00

PRE-K SUPPLIES 19.26

Vendor Total: 74.71

DOORS INC. LIFT LEVERS FOR DOORS 201.47

FRONTIER

PHONE EXPENSE 57.34

PHONE EXPENSE 302.17

Vendor Total: 359.51

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 73.21

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.

FIX CORROSION INHIBITOR – C’VILLE 745.34

REPLACE BURNERS AND FLAME SENSOR 707.46

Vendor Total: 1,452.80

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS 2020 VIRTUAL SPRING CONF. – T. EVANS 75.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICE BOILER INSPECTION 160.00

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 87.97

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 99.96

$.03% TAX 29.40

$.183% TAX 17.94

PROPANE FOR BUS 69.36

$.03 % TAX 20.40

$.183% TAX 12.45

PROPANE – WASHTA 1,683.00

Vendor Total: 1,932.51

JOY AUTO SUPPLY TRANSPOR-TATION SUPPLIES 88.83

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. MUSIC SUPPLIES 56.25

L & L INSULATIONS R. QUAD CLIPS 298.18

MARY TRUDEAU

DRIVING CTE MEETING-MILEAGE 37.80

GROCERIES FOR FOOD LAB 160.71

Vendor Total: 198.51

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC.

IDATP ANNUAL DUES 55.00

DRIVER SCHOOL TRAINING 400.00

Vendor Total: 455.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC. C’VILLE 10,430.73

ELEC. C’VILLE SIGN 15.07

ELEC. CUSHING BUS BARN 151.87

ELEC WASHTA 1,163.43

ELEC. CUSHING BUS BARN 87.00

ELEC C’VILLE 171.70

ELEC FOOTBALL FIELD 10.00

Vendor Total: 12,029.80

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. REPAIR BATHROOM STOOL 159.90

NEW COOP GASOLINE 453.47

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,393.95

PRAXAIR

INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 62.93

INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 240.05

INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 132.68

Vendor Total: 435.66

RAY’S MIDBELL MUSIC REPAIRS TO INSTRUMENT 175.98

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 235.06

RICKS COMPUTERS COMPUTER SUPPLIES 407.99

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICK-UP WASHTA 358.47

GARBAGE PICK-UP C’VILLE 654.10

EXTRA CONTAINER WASHTA 62.00

Vendor Total: 1,074.57

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS TO BUS 458.07

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT

SYSTEMS (SRTS) TRANSP. FOR STUDENT 554.03

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL

PEST CONTROL -C’VILLE 75.00

PEST CONTROL – WASHTA 75.00

Vendor Total: 150.00

VISA ELEMENTARY MEDIA SUPPLIES 90.27

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER, SEWER WASHTA 588.91

Fund Total: 25,758.03

Checking Account Total: 25,758.03

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

COMFORT INN MOTEL ROOMS ALL STATE SPEECH 997.92

DOLLAR GENERAL

ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 19.00

ART CLUB SUPPLIES 38.40

Vendor Total: 57.40

PLAYSCRIPTS, INC. SPEECH & DRAMA SUPPLIES 209.85

PROM NITE PROM SUPPLIES 1,387.78

RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND 6 ADULT LUNCHES 22.50

TROPHIES PLUS CHENILLE RV DRAMA MASKS 350.46

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. YEABOOK SECOND DEPOSIT 2,782.76

Fund Total: 5,808.67

Checking Account Total: 5,808.67

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS INSTALL CAMERA EL GYM HALLWAY 2,874.18

Fund Total: 2,874.18

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

RICK’S COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR Q3 6,000.00

Fund Total: 7,938.03

Checking Account Total: 10,812.21

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DOLLAR GENERAL SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM SUPPLIES 258.54

PRY, TAUNIA SUMMER FOOD SUPPLIES 4.01

SMITH, WREN SUPPLIES FOR KITCHEN 20.21

Fund Total 282.76

Checking Account Total 282.76

