Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — May 11, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Electronic Meeting

Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.

May 11, 2020

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Policies and Procedures

a. Approve Open Enrollment (in):

b. Notification of Open Enrollment (out):

3. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Review Building and Grounds Committee Recommendation and Set Priorities

b. Approve Remodel of MS lockers: $11,520 (Mpire Plumbing & Heating LLC)

c. Approve Asbestos Removal

d. Approve Roofing Contract

e. Approve hiring of architect(s) for priorities scheduled for the summer

f. Approve/Disapprove Camera Purchase for Buses

4. Personnel

a. Amend Tyler Bremer’s Contract: 5.8 hours per day, 259 days

b. Approve Contracts: Stacey Russell for food service 6 hours per day, 180 days

c. Payment for Unused Vacation

d. Approve Lane changes:

e. Act on Resignations

f. Approve coaching/lead team/sponsor contracts

i. Assistant Cross Country ($1700)

ii. Assistant Track ($2050)

iii. Teacher Leader ($2500)

iv. Freshmen Baseball (only if there is a season)

v. MS Cheer

5. Co-Curricular

6. Board Items

a. Approve AJ Baugous Scholarships

b. Change adult lunch price to $3.85 (New guidance from Federal Government)

c. Approve resolution to transfer funds from General Fund to Activity Fund for reimbursement of the purchase of safety equipment

d. Set hearing date and time for Flexibility Account transfers

e. Fitness Center Fees and Yearly Membership (No change): $10 per month

f. Driver’s Education Fees (No Change): $325, $10 textbook rental

g. Approve List of Graduates

h. Approve fees for online transactions: 3.99% for Credit Cards, 1.99% for ACH through JMC

i. Discussion on School Calendar for 2020-2021

j. Visitor/Community Comments

k. For the good of the cause

7. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020