Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — April 28, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Meeting — April 28, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session on April 28, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out of board member Donny Reblitz address of 325 Terrtam St., Moville. This internet meeting is due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID19 virus. Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Members Present: Frafjord, Lloyd, Steffen, Koele, Reblitz. Absent: Nelson, Thompsen.

Visitors: 4 attendees

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the agreement with the WCEA with a package increase of 2.08%, increase to 3 annual personal leave days – accum. to 5, 5 bereavement days 5 bereavement days for immediate family can be used over 14 calendar days and base wages of BA=31,400, BA+10=32,300, BA+20=33,200, BA+30=34,100, MA=35,000, MA+15=35,900. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele, to approve raises for classified staff, admin. and SBO of 2.08% and personal day language as with certified staff. Motion approved, all voting aye.

Glackin – Discussion on upcoming activities and start date in August.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 7:45 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020