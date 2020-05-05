Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — April 21, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 21, 2020

SEVENTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence. There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for April 21, 2020, Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 14, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,727,232.37. Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detention March population report. Copy filed.

To receive a board member appointment of Lillyan Rodriguez to WIT Director District. Copy filed.

To receive the County Reorder’s report of fees collected. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Frederick Beckman, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff, effective 04-11-20, $30.23/hour, 6.5%=$1.85/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and 10 years military service; the separation of Nicholas Nieman, Service Officer, Veterans Affairs, effective 04-28-20, resignation; the reclassification of Madison Warder, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney, effective 05-06-20, $66,052/year, 5%=$3,170/yr. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 2 to Step 3; the end of probation of Allen Welte, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services, effective 05-06-20, $18.90/hour, 3%=$.57/hr, End of Probation Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Service Officer, Veteran Affairs, Wage Plan: $20.40/hour. Copy filed

To approve the Nationwide provision of early distribution due to the impact of COVID-19. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signature the permit to work in the right of way for Chris Wrenn. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to authorize an additional deputy position. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Ung presented information regarding administrative leave within the Sheriff’s Office. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to reverse the loss of accruals and pay staff that were forced to be home due to COVID related issues. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve the certificate of completion of project G-2019 Stockpile Briese Pit with Hallett Materials of Wall Lake, Iowa for $547,375.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve the certificate of completion of project G-2019 Stockpile RR with Hallett Materials of Wall Lake, Iowa for $343,140.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project G-2019 Stockpile Haul with Hallett Materials of Wall Lake, Iowa for $352,950.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to receive bids for project number L-B(C278)ó73-97 and return them to the county engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve DGR Engineering Agreement for Professional Services related to 28E agreement. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the District Health Accreditation from PHAB. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 28, 2020.Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020