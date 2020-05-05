Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — April 7, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 7, 2020

FIFTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(a). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(a). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to grant the request of the appellant for rental assistance of $355.00. Carried 4-0.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the agenda for April 7, 202, minus item # 10 on the posted agenda regarding an agreement with DGR engineering. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 31, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $354,074.56. Copy filed.

To approve of lifting tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to recertify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly report. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Tim Cowles, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-08-20, $18.50/hour. Job Vacancy Posted. Entry Level Salary: $16.84/hour to $18.50/hour; and the reclassification of Colin Ryan, Civil Engineer Intern, Secondary Roads., effective 04-19-20, $65,673.00/year, 3% = $1,912.68/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 3 year Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To authorize the chairman to sign letters of support for Boost Grants. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for zoning district map amendment. Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to close the hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve the zoning district map amendment. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to conduct the second reading and waive the third reading of the ordinance for zoning district designation mapping amendment to the Woodbury County, Iowa Zoning ordinance and adopt as proposed Ordinance #50. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 3/23/20 meeting to approve the final plat of the Autumn Wind Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving Autumn Wind Addition, a Minor Subdivision to Woodbury County, IA. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #12,976

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING AUTUMN WIND ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE OWNER AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 23RD DAY OF MARCH 2020 FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS AUTUMN ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF AUTUMN WIND ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 7TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the FY21 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Budget. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the FY21 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Five Year Construction Program. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve and receive for signature the federal aid project agreement for project BROS-SWAP-C097(140)óSE-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed a policy requiring general contractors to fill out a Woodbury County Quality Assurance Questionnaire. Copy fled.

The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to extend action taken to on 3-17-20 approve the memo issued by the Board Chairperson on 3-16-20 regarding Covid-19 Time Off to 5-5-20. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt authorize the Chairman to locate equipment and designate personnel to screen persons entering the courthouse, a single point of entry, for body temperature and barring entry if the result is 100.4 degrees or greater. Carried 3-1; Radig was opposed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 14, 2020. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

