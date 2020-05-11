Ella Mae Heliker, age 101, of Sioux City, died May 8, 2020, at a local nursing home.

No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements.

Ella was born on Dec. 16, 1918 in Correctionville, Iowa, to Chris and Alvina Hansen. Her dad came from Germany to Holstein, Iowa, before moving to Correctionville.

She attended school in Anthon, Iowa, and had seven brothers and sisters: Bill (Lily) Hansen, Margaret Hansen (Knittel), Emil (Phylis) Hansen, Doris Hansen (Hall), Alvie (Melba) Hansen, Ila Hansen (Jorgensen), Darold (Donna) Hansen. All have preceded her in death. On March 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Dwight Heliker in Alliance, Nebraska. Together they moved to Sioux City.

Ella worked at Kresge’s Store for 15 years and then at Williges Clothing Store for 38 years, retiring in 1999.

After her husband passed away in 1981, Ella moved to Ida Grove, to be with her daughter, Diane. Ella returned to Sioux City in 2007. Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Diane Heliker of Sioux City; her nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends.

Ella shared a close bond with her daughter. She spent her last days together with Diane through a window.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Ella’s name.