Eunice Clause, age 86, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with committal at the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Eunice Jeannette Clause, the daughter of Lyle and Lola (Yockey) Hill, was born on November 28, 1933, in Sioux City, Iowa. She grew up in Anthon, Iowa and received her education at Anthon High School graduating with the class of 1951.

Eunice married Marvin Shever. To this union two sons were born, Rick and Kent. Eunice and Marvin would later part ways.

On November 13, 1962, Eunice was united in marriage to Marvin Clause. The family made their home in Anthon where Eunice was a hair stylist and later moved to Sioux City where Eunice worked in the county treasurer’s office.

Eunice and Marvin later moved to Plentywood, Montana, where Eunice was employed at a John Deere Implement dealer as an office manager for a number of years. The couple decided they wanted to return to Anthon to be closer to family.

After returning to Iowa, Eunice was employed at the Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office until her retirement.

Eunice was a member of the United Methodist Church of Anthon and a former Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing, gardening, going for walks and time with her pets.

Eunice liked staying in contact with family and looked forward to their reunions. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Rick Shever (Mark Goodman) of Omaha, NE and Kent (Connie) Shever of Hickory, NC; three grandchildren: Brandy, Britt, and Dustin; five great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Mary Hill of Anthon, IA; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Clause; her parents, Lyle and Lola Hill; and her brother, Kenneth Hill.