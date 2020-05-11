Patricia (Pat) Milbrodt

Patricia J. (Horton) Milbrodt, 89, of Moville, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the AbiliT Senior Living of Lawton.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Pastor Jill Clem officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Pat was born on January 25, 1931 in Moorehead, Iowa, the daughter of Lem and Wilma (Hite) Androy. She was raised in the Moorehead and Smithland area where she attended grade school and middle school. Her high school years were spent at Moville High School, where she met Jack (Junior) Horton.

Pat and Junior were married at a very young age in Moville, Iowa on January 25, 1947. They had one daughter, Patricia Lee. Junior passed away in 1986. She later married Paul Milbrodt on May 20, 1988 in Sioux City, Iowa. Paul passed away in 1998.

Pat lived in the same home in Moville, Iowa from 1947 until April of 2015. She resided at Lawton Assisted Living for the past five years.

Pat was the custodian of the United Methodist Church for 26 years. She spent countless hours keeping it “just so.” She later worked in the lunchroom at Woodbury Central School for 21 years.

Whenever Junior needed some help with his plumbing business, she was the “plumber’s helper.” She was involved in many activities in the church and really enjoyed helping with funeral luncheons.

Pat enjoyed being outdoors and walked many, many miles all over Moville. She enjoyed watching and feeding her squirrels. She and Junior belonged to the Siouxland Antique Car Club where they participated in many activities over the years. Pat enjoyed going to the golf course with her son-in-law Larry. He wanted her to drive the cart but she refused and told him she was there to relax. She, Trish, Todd and Troy spent many summers soaking up the sun at the “pit.” Pat and Paul enjoyed taking long car rides, soaking up the beauty of the countryside.

Pat was a devoted wife, the best mom and mother-in-law, the most awesome grandma and great-grandma, a loving daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

She is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by, her daughter, Trish Jones; her grandson, Todd (Angie) Butters; great-grandchildren Jon (Jessi), Alyssa, Jackson, Cassie and Kara and great-great-grandchildren Matthew and Cameron.

She is also survived by her step-children, Paula (Luther) Thoresen, Matthew (Laurie) Milbrodt, Carla Lennan and Mark (Carla) Milbrodt; step-grandchildren, Ben (Beth) Jessica (Alex), Alena (Nick), Leah (Bobby), Nathan (Andrea), Skylar, Jordan (Kaitlyn), Cady (Drew), Christopher, Eric and Shawn (Amber); step-great-grandchildren Scarlett, Reid, Eric, Cora, Caden, Sawyer, Kayla, Meagen, Zoey, Enzlee, Nora, Maximus, Jaxen and Addison.

Pat is also survived by her brother, Roland (Danielle) Androy; sister-in-law, Betty Androy, and many other extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Horton; her husband, Paul Milbrodt; her parents and parents-in-law; her brothers, James and Donald Androy; her nephew, Curtis Androy; a stepson-in-law, Guy Lennan; her youngest grandson, Troy P. Butters in 1995; and her son-in-law, Larry G. Jones in 2019.

We know that you are enjoying your long walks, golf cart rides and bear hugs in Heaven. We miss you!