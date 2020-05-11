Sally Hodgen

Sally A. Hodgen, 86, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in LeMars, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley is handling funeral arrangements.

Sally Ann Mathers was born December 12, 1933, in Kingsley, Iowa, the daughter of Nels and Florence (Moritz) Mathers. Sally grew up in Kingsley, graduating from Kingsley High School in 1952. Sally married Andy Hodgen on June 2, 1952 in Kingsley. After their marriage they lived on a farm north of Kingsley, where they farmed and raised their family. They moved to Kingsley in 1976.

Sally worked at the Kingsley Nursing Home, Chet’s Grocery Store, and at the Kingsley Medical Clinic. Her graduating high school class of 1952 had reunions every five years which Sally helped to organize until she was unable to do so.

Sally enjoyed antiques, flea markets, auctions, and anything to do with shopping. She could never make enough homemade noodles or popcorn balls. She and Andy loved to spend time at Cutty’s but most of all, they loved having all the family together. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

Her husband Andy passed July 13, 2011.

Survivors include her son, Marty (Barbara) Hodgen of Omro, WI; daughters, Danni Love, LeMars, IA, Tammy (Guy) Ruhland, Remsen, IA, Jody (Perry) Reinking, Kingsley, IA. There are 11 grandchildren: Beau, Seth, Judd and Jona Hodgen, J.R. Love, Nichole Niehus, Katie Jo Wingert, Timothy Ruhland, Emily Reinking, Jessen Reinking and Derek Reinking; 12 great-grandchildren with another expected in July, and special friends Craig and Cheri Christman.