Wayne Stanley

Wayne LeRoy Stanley, 77, went to be with his Savior May 6, 2020 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Wayne was born December 25, 1942 in Storm Lake Iowa. He was the son of Dick and Bea Linden. Dick was Wayne’s stepdad, but Wayne was so proud to say, “This is my Dad”

Wayne graduated from high school in Early, Iowa in 1960. He proudly served in the Army in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968. On August 14, 1971 he married Jelane Sadler, daughter of Ralph and Theo Sadler at Rock Branch Church.

They lived in Ames lowa and then made their home in South Sioux City, Nebraska where they were blessed with three children. He worked for Isemans, Braungers, Boyer Valley, and Conagra.

He was a member of St. Paul Methodist Church and was active with the veterans. Spending time with his family was very important to him. He enjoyed camping, fishing, going to his grandchildren’s activities, playing cards, and listening to Gospel music. He was always smiling and ready to give a helping hand.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Jelane and his children Stacy (Alan) Schlickbernd, Barbie (Mark) Wurth and Rolland (Angela) Stanley; six grandchildren, Brody Schlickbernd, Anthony and Ashley Wurth, Kolby, Kyzer, and Kamey Stanley; three siblings Kathry (David) Faith, Peggy (Dick)Roling and Steven (Leona)Stanley; uncle Gordon; aunt Mary Linden and aunt Helen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Bea Linden; his grandparents, Roy and Katie Robson; aunts, uncles and a niece.

Thank you Wayne for all the beautiful memories you gave us. Our love is with you always.