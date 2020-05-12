City of Moville — Notice of City Council Meeting

Moville City Council

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, STATE OF IOWA,

ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE

ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $1,400,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES OF THE CITY (FOR ESSENTIAL CORPORATE PURPOSES),

AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 20th day of May 2020, at 6:00 P.M., at which meeting the Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Not to Exceed $1,400,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for essential corporate purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of the opening, widening, extending, grading, and draining of the right-of-way of streets, highways, avenues, alleys and public grounds, the construction, reconstruction, and repairing of any street, water or sewer improvements, the acquisition, installation, and repair of sidewalks, storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water service lines, street lighting, and traffic control devices, and the acquisition of any real estate needed for any of the foregoing purposes. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, as authorized by emergency proclamation of the Governor of the State of Iowa, the Council Chambers will NOT be open to the public to attend the public hearing and meeting in person; instead, the public may access the meeting electronically, pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.8, in the manner specified below:

The public may access the meeting by Zoom as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82125163632?pwd=WGFNTFZPa0RrMWtzNEtVZy9vVmE5dz09

Meeting ID: 821 2516 3632

Password: 062272

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,82125163632#,,1#,062272# US (Germantown)

+13126266799,,82125163632#,,1#,062272# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Please check the posted agenda in advance of the May 20, 2020 meeting for any updates to the manner in which the public may access the hearing.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.25 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 8th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, City of Moville, State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020