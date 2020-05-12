City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2020-2 (Storm Water Rates)

Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-2

An Ordinance amending Chapter 100 Section 100.03

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 100 Section 100.03 shall read as follows:

100.03 CHARGES AND FEES. A charge is established against all real property within the City, except vacant residential lots, for the Storm Water and Drainage System. Funds derived from the charge shall be used for operation, maintenance and repair, permitting fees and compliance as required by Federal EPA regulations, reserve capital costs, and debt service of the Storm Sewer and Drainage System. The rates for the operation and maintenance of the storm water management facilities shall be collected by imposing a monthly rate on each residential, commercial, industrial or other user within the City. Such charges and fees shall not exceed the actual costs of operation, maintenance, acquisition, extension, and replacement of the City’s system, the costs of bond repayment, regulation, administration, and services of the City. The fee for each property shall be based on the lot area. The fee shall be determined as follows:

Parcel Size Monthly Fee

Up to 10,000 square feet $1.54

10,001 to 20,000 square feet $2.05

20,001 to 40,000 square feet $3.08

40,000 to 80,000 square feet $4.10

80,000 square feet and larger $5.13

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on July 1, 2020 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: May 6, 2020

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 6th day of May, 2020 and approved this 6th day of May, 2020.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020