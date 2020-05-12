City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2020-5 (Garbage Fees)

Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-5

An Ordinance amending Chapter 106 Section 106.08

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 106 Section 106.08 shall read as follows:

COLLECTION FEES. The collection and disposal of solid waste as provided by this chapter are declared to be beneficial to the property served or eligible to be served and there shall be levied and collected fees for the same, in accordance with the following:

(Goreham vs. Des Moines, 1970, 179 NW 2nd, 449)

1. Schedule of Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, for each residential premises and for each dwelling unit of a multiple-family dwelling with alley or curb pickup are $12.30 per month for collection of one large sized container each week. In addition to the monthly fee, there shall be a landfill fee of $4.00 per month.

In the event that alley or curb pickup for any residence is not feasible, the City Clerk is hereby empowered to enter into an agreement with such resident for any additional charge to be paid by such resident for any other location of pickup that may be agreed upon.

2. Payment of Bills. All fees are due and payable under the same terms and conditions provided for payment of a combined service account as contained in Section 92.04 of this Code of Ordinances. Solid waste collection service may be discontinued in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 92.05 if the combined service account becomes delinquent, and the provisions contained in Section 92.08 relating to lien notices shall also apply in the event of a delinquent account.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on July 1, 2020 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: May 6, 2020

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 6th day of May, 2020 and approved this 6th day of May, 2020.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020