Cushing City Council Minutes — May 5, 2020

| | 0

Cushing City Council
City Council Minutes
May 5, 2020
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy.  Also present:  Dave Carstens

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) April 7, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – Niehaus/Sholty

Claims
ACCO  Chlorine    156.10
Anfinson Farm Store  Grass Seed    62.00
AT&T  Firemen Cell    61.30
CBC  City Repairs    41.94
Mike Frahm  1st of 4 Mowing Payments    787.50
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage/City & Library Supplies    75.12
ISG
Operator Services    478.00
Imminent Threat Water
Distribution    411.00
New lift station project    5108.95
Joy Auto  Ambulance Repairs    19.56
LP Gill  4th Qtr. Fees    1068.10
MCI  Telephone    29.52
Mid-American  Electricity    830.40
NW REC  Standpipe Light    130.74
One Source  Office Supplies    10.97
PCC  Ambulance Billing    122.77
Quality Pump & Control  Annual Lift Station Service    460.00
SCE  Water Leak Repair    1207.15
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    54.25
Stevenson Hardware Rope    17.99
Stryker  Fire Dept./Ambulance    33,076.60
USPS  City Stamps    110.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    20,536.59
Library    1000.00
Road Use    1804.95
Water Fund    3877.48
Sewer Fund    2088.00
Solid Waste Fund    1956.25
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    31,263.27

Sheriff’s Report.  Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 0 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report. No report given due to library being closed.

Clerk Report.  Report given.

City Maintenance.  Carstens gave an update on the water project.  Council approved Dave to talk to asphalt crews here for water project about repairing other streets, and to also call Rehab Systems to set up a time for them to clean lines.  Also, motion made by Wittrock to have SCE install a new fire hydrant on east end of 3rd Street, seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 4/0.

E911/Landfill Board.  No report given.

Old 20 CDC.  No report given.
Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business
• Cemetery Fees.  Council will change cemetery fees as needed in the future.
General Business
• ISG.  An update was read from ISG on the lift station project.  The city will need to have our lawyer draw up an easement document.
• Housing Authority.  Motion made by VanHouten to appoint Alex Rabbass to the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority board.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolutions
Resolution 2020:09:  
Motion made by Joy to authorize and approve a loan agreement, providing for the issuance of a General Obligation Water Improvement Note and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:10:  
Motion made by Rabbass to set a public hearing for Budget Amendment #1 FY19-20 for June 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to adjourn at 7:41 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 14, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

