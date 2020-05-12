Cushing City Council Minutes — May 5, 2020

Cushing City Council

City Council Minutes

May 5, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy. Also present: Dave Carstens

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) April 7, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Niehaus/Sholty

Claims

ACCO Chlorine 156.10

Anfinson Farm Store Grass Seed 62.00

AT&T Firemen Cell 61.30

CBC City Repairs 41.94

Mike Frahm 1st of 4 Mowing Payments 787.50

Nicole Huisinga Mileage/City & Library Supplies 75.12

ISG

Operator Services 478.00

Imminent Threat Water

Distribution 411.00

New lift station project 5108.95

Joy Auto Ambulance Repairs 19.56

LP Gill 4th Qtr. Fees 1068.10

MCI Telephone 29.52

Mid-American Electricity 830.40

NW REC Standpipe Light 130.74

One Source Office Supplies 10.97

PCC Ambulance Billing 122.77

Quality Pump & Control Annual Lift Station Service 460.00

SCE Water Leak Repair 1207.15

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.25

Stevenson Hardware Rope 17.99

Stryker Fire Dept./Ambulance 33,076.60

USPS City Stamps 110.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 20,536.59

Library 1000.00

Road Use 1804.95

Water Fund 3877.48

Sewer Fund 2088.00

Solid Waste Fund 1956.25

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 31,263.27

Sheriff’s Report. Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 0 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report. No report given due to library being closed.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Carstens gave an update on the water project. Council approved Dave to talk to asphalt crews here for water project about repairing other streets, and to also call Rehab Systems to set up a time for them to clean lines. Also, motion made by Wittrock to have SCE install a new fire hydrant on east end of 3rd Street, seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 4/0.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Cemetery Fees. Council will change cemetery fees as needed in the future.

General Business

• ISG. An update was read from ISG on the lift station project. The city will need to have our lawyer draw up an easement document.

• Housing Authority. Motion made by VanHouten to appoint Alex Rabbass to the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority board. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2020:09:

Motion made by Joy to authorize and approve a loan agreement, providing for the issuance of a General Obligation Water Improvement Note and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolution 2020:10:

Motion made by Rabbass to set a public hearing for Budget Amendment #1 FY19-20 for June 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to adjourn at 7:41 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020