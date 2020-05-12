Kingsley City Council Meeting — May 4, 2020

Kingsley City Council

May 4, 2020 Minutes

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingsley Community Center. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the April 6, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. All voted aye, motion carried.

Public Hearing for Budget Amendment was opened at 7:05 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. There were no written or oral objections to the budget amendment. Motion to close hearing at 7:08 p.m. on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

Maintenance Report: Glen Sadler gave the maintenance report. Water tower will be inspected on May 5, Dexter Lindgren has been hired for the summer, east side of town is now getting fiber optics, will drain pool soon, steps into pool still need to be fixed, Mayor Bohle is making arrangements for that, County is taking compost from the tree dump, city signs will be installed soon, Freedom Rock story board pedestals are ready to be installed.

Police report: Jereme Muller gave the April police report, taser is here and radio should be arriving soon, Academy classes have been pushed back five weeks, Officer Fay will be finish mid-September.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported they had six calls; two were assists, one burning trash in town. SE View Addition will be mapped into the 911 system, grass rig is ready.

Treasurer’s Report for April was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

List of Bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

299,358.64

There was no old business.

Jason Rassel asked the Council about repairing the alley near the trailer court so that storm water won’t pool on Grand Street. Mayor Bohle will take a look at it. Knife River will be contacted about some possible patching near the alley. Council agreed.

Health Insurance Renewal: Renewal will take place June 1, 2020 with an 8.26% increase in premiums. Bid proposals will be sent to other insurance agents. If no one bids, then Council will approve the current bid with Group Benefits. If another bid does come in, it would be introduced at the

July meeting. If no bids are received the current insurance plan will be renewed on Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Mathers voted aye, Bohle abstained, motion carried.

Resolution #2020-3: Daniel White mowing and cleanup bill in the amount of $1,900.00 will be certified to the property’s taxes (211 Brandon) on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2020-4: Daniel White dumpster rental bill in the amount of $800.00 will be certified to the property’s taxes (211 Brandon) on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Liquor License for First Co-op C-Store was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held on extensions for cited nuisance properties in the city. Council would like to have some input into the extension times. On motion by Rolling, we will be opening up the LMI owner-occupied loan program with Simpco to assist qualified occupants with making home improvements, and council members Bohle and Jasperson could help make some of the extension decisions. Seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Discuss further at the June meeting.

Building Permit: Seth Plendl, fence, Geoffry Fay, fence.

Councilmen Concerns

Next meeting will be June 8, 2020.

Adjourn on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye. Motion carried.

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020