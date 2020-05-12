Plymouth County Minutes & Claims — April 28, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
April 28, 2020 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Annex Basement on April 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the April 28, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the April 14, 2020 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll for April 17, 2020 and claims paid on April 21, 2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve
Resolution 042820-1 for a 90-day extension to file after May 11, 2020,
the Staab Addition, a minor subdivision in 92-43.
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the A. Muth Addition in Section 5 of Preston Township.  Motion Carried.

Wayne Schlotfeldt discussed a property split in Section 14 of Hungerford Township.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 9/16 of Johnson Township on 180th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 16/17 of Henry Township on Roosevelt Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 16/17 of Garfield Township on Roosevelt Ave.  Anderson-nay; Loutsch-nay, Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a power line crossing in Section 31 of Hungerford Township on Hickory Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in various locations in Henry, Garfield, and Elkhorn Townships and in Section 9, 10, 15, 16 of Grant Township on K42.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in various locations in Portland, Preston, Johnson, Westfield, Sioux, and Liberty Townships.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a contact for LB-053506.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a contract for STBG-SWAP-CO75(160)—FG-75.Motion carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve right of way contracts in LC-132406, LC-372504, LC-150150, LC-2610704, LC-261702, LB-053506, LC-181265.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:05 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

