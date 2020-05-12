Plymouth County Minutes & Claims — April 28, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 28, 2020 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Annex Basement on April 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the April 28, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the April 14, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll for April 17, 2020 and claims paid on April 21, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution 042820-1 for a 90-day extension to file after May 11, 2020,

the Staab Addition, a minor subdivision in 92-43.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the A. Muth Addition in Section 5 of Preston Township. Motion Carried.

Wayne Schlotfeldt discussed a property split in Section 14 of Hungerford Township.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 9/16 of Johnson Township on 180th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 16/17 of Henry Township on Roosevelt Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 16/17 of Garfield Township on Roosevelt Ave. Anderson-nay; Loutsch-nay, Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a power line crossing in Section 31 of Hungerford Township on Hickory Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in various locations in Henry, Garfield, and Elkhorn Townships and in Section 9, 10, 15, 16 of Grant Township on K42. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in various locations in Portland, Preston, Johnson, Westfield, Sioux, and Liberty Townships. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a contact for LB-053506. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a contract for STBG-SWAP-CO75(160)—FG-75.Motion carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve right of way contracts in LC-132406, LC-372504, LC-150150, LC-2610704, LC-261702, LB-053506, LC-181265. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:05 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-21-20

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

AgriVision Equipment part 61.14

Allied Oil & Supply oil 1848.65

Anthony Plumbing & Heating repairs 365.00

American Resource Consultant election supplies 50.44

Arnold Motor PARTS 51.92

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Larry Bohnenkamp SUNDRY 9.10

Bomgaars supplies 537.19

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 104.40

Burnight Glass labor 130.00

Curt Buss Masonry labor 2891.91

Jim Bybee Law Office attorney fees 198.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 378.36

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 223.63

Century Link services 26.20

Chemsearch GREASE 863.00

Cherokee Co. Sheriff service 34.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 145.39

CWD kitchen supplies 9883.46

Dakota County Sheriff service 22.84

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 163.28

Des Moines Stamp supplies 28.65

Victoria DeVos cell phone allowance 60.00

Dan Dirks postage 8.00

Diana Dowhower supplies 16.04

Eakes Inc supplies 251.27

Fareway food/supplies 406.38

Fastenal PARTS 77.98

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm. 4th qtr allocation 36,793.29

Frontier phone services 2318.95

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 533.50

Hardware Hank supplies 11.48

City of Hinton SUNDRY 304.92

Hinton Fire Dept transport 392.00

Hope Haven SUPPLIES 4151.27

Imperial Fastener safety tabs 110.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 210.24

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety Iowa system 2334.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy ILEECP Testing 300.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 169.47

Jack’s Uniforms equipment/uniforms 592.55

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 872.90

Trish Kunkel courthouse/annex cleaning 1710.00

Steve Lehner rent assistance 300.00

City of Le Mars utilities 642.80

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce annual membership 90.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 728.51

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 1930.28

Loffler Companies contract 843.92

Menards supplies 686.93

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5253.98

Midwest Wheel PARTS 180.58

Mr. Muffler repairs 721.09

Nate’s Glass tint 609.53

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 91.00

One Office Solutions supplies 154.61

Overhead Door BUILDINGS 713.00

Owens-King annual charge 6.75

Plains Area Mental Health inmate services 300.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 5258.97

Plymouth County Fair Board fair booth 260.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1119.30

Ply. Co. Treasurer GIS/E911 salary & flex reimb. 48,603.00

Ply. County EMA supplies 450.00

Premier Communications phone 267.64

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 105.00

Ramada Des Moines lodging 94.08

Darin Raymond supplies/vehicle expenses 290.86

RICOH USA copier contract 84.44

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1728.25

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 802.95

Select Fire & Safety service/parts 362.78

SHRED-IT USA shredding service 60.55

Simpco 2nd qtr. contract services 17,140.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 41.96

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 242.54

Staples office supplies 10.79

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 148.00

Stone Group Architects architect fee 775.00

Mark Sturgeon copies 10.50

The Supply Cache fire gear 323.80

The Home Depot Pro supplies 945.01

The Messenger renewal 110.00

Thomson West Group court library 1475.16

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 277.73

TNT Sales & Service air cleaner 13.91

Town & Country Vet Clinic services 166.00

Transource PARTS 10,046.29

Union County Electric tower 73.00

US POST OFFICE postage 16.53

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 47.00

Vanguard Appraisals annual service 250.00

Verizon cell phone 417.34

VISA Sheriff expenses 998.47

Wagner Auto Supply belt 203.29

Wal-Mart supplies 184.27

Duane Walhof supplies, cell phone 1149.30

Wex Bank fuel 4026.00

Woodward Youth Corp. juvenile shelter care 139.95

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 5026.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 487.80

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020