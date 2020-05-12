Probate — Lorraine Henning

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LORRAINE R. HENNING, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR055834

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lorraine R. Henning, Deceased, who died on or about May 2, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on May 5, 2020, the last will and testament of Lorraine R. Henning, deceased, bearing date of January 15, 2014, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Marilyn DeJong and Keith Winter were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated May 5, 2020.

Executors of the Estate

Marilyn DeJong

17556 Pine Street

Omaha, NE 68130

Keith Winter

12526 Cara Cara Loop

Bradenton, FL 34212

Jay P. Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for the Executors

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

240 Main Street

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

May 21, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020

and Thursday, May 21, 2020