Probate — Lorraine Henning
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LORRAINE R. HENNING, Deceased
Probate No. ESPR055834
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lorraine R. Henning, Deceased, who died on or about May 2, 2020.
You are hereby notified that on May 5, 2020, the last will and testament of Lorraine R. Henning, deceased, bearing date of January 15, 2014, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Marilyn DeJong and Keith Winter were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated May 5, 2020.
Executors of the Estate
Marilyn DeJong
17556 Pine Street
Omaha, NE 68130
Keith Winter
12526 Cara Cara Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Jay P. Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for the Executors
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
240 Main Street
Moville, Iowa 51039
Date of second publication:
May 21, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 14, 2020
and Thursday, May 21, 2020